Former TT champ Martin to retire after world championships

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tony Martin, a four-time time trial world champion from Germany who also won five Tour de France stages, said on Sunday that he will put an end to his 14-year long pro career after the world championships. The 36-year-old Martin said he will call it a day after taking part in Sunday’s individual time trial and also competing in the mixed relay scheduled for next week. The road world championships kicked off Sunday in the Flanders region of Belgium. Martin had one year remaining on his contract with the Jumbo-Visma team but had informed the outfit’s management after the Tour de France that he would not continue.