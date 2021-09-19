CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Former TT champ Martin to retire after world championships

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Tony Martin, a four-time time trial world champion from Germany who also won five Tour de France stages, said on Sunday that he will put an end to his 14-year long pro career after the world championships. The 36-year-old Martin said he will call it a day after taking part in Sunday’s individual time trial and also competing in the mixed relay scheduled for next week. The road world championships kicked off Sunday in the Flanders region of Belgium. Martin had one year remaining on his contract with the Jumbo-Visma team but had informed the outfit’s management after the Tour de France that he would not continue.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Tony Martin announces retirement from professional cycling

Tony Martin has announced that he will retire from professional cycling following his appearances in the individual time trial and mixed relay at this week’s World Championships. In a statement on Sunday, Martin said that his decision to retire was influenced partly by concerns over the lack of progress in...
CYCLING
gymclimber.com

World Championships Schedule and Livestream Links

The 2021 World Championships began in Moscow early this morning. The Championships for both able-bodied and Paraclimbing athletes will take place, with Paraclimbing qualification rounds kicking off the event. The able-bodied athletes begin on Thursday. Notably, Janja Garnbret won’t be attending. Nor will Adam Ondra, Miho Nonaka, Alex Megos, and...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Jumbo Visma#The Tour De France
North Platte Post

Burroughs, Green Qualify for World Championships

Lincoln, Neb. – Former Husker greats Jordan Burroughs and James Green secured a spot on the U.S. team and will compete at the 2021 Senior World Championships on Oct. 2-10 in Oslo, Norway after winning their divisions at the Senior World Team Trials hosted in Lincoln, Neb. At 70 kg...
LINCOLN, NE
cyclingweekly.com

Ethan Vernon to debut Hope TT bike at World Championship U23 time trial

Ethan Vernon is to give the Hope HB.TT bike its international debut in the U23 World Championship Time Trial in Flanders, Belgium on Monday. The 21-year-old Great Britain rider used the original Hope x Lotus track version at the Tokyo Olympics in the team pursuit and has been testing the road prototype since returning home, winning a local time trial - the Coalville Wheelers Hilly 19.8 on August 30 - which he told Cycling Weekly was his first proper effort on it. “My coach told me to do it because it’s the same length as the Worlds TT - 40 minutes, 20 miles.”
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Belgium
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
cyclingweekly.com

Filippo Ganna retains World Championships time trial crown after thrilling battle with Wout van Aert

Filippo Ganna will wear the rainbow stripes as the men's time trial world champion for the next 12 months after successfully defending his title in Belgium. The Italian powerhouse beat both of the home favourites, Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, to the top spot, expertly timing his effort to precision, coming from behind to finish six seconds ahead of Van Aert who claimed silver with Evenepoel taking bronze.
CYCLING
Sports Illustrated

1986 Mets Documentary Showcases Historic, Entertaining World Series Champs

Somehow, we’re already at the halfway point of September. That means MLB and WNBA playoffs are coming, football season is in full swing and the Champions League is heating up. So while it may be getting darker a bit earlier every night, there’s plenty of sports content to sink your teeth into every evening. Today’s slate includes the second day of the group stage in the Champions League and the wild-card chase in MLB continues.
MLB
fcfighter.com

Former Champ Kyoji Horiguchi Signs With Bellator

Bellator has bolstered its roster, as recently Scott Coker announced that the promotion has signed decorated bantamweight, Kyoji Horiguchi. Recently, Horiguchi reported that he is no longer signed with RIZIN and that he was a free agent. Since then, Bellator’s President, the aforementioned Coker, confirmed Horiguchi is headed back to the Bellator cage.
UFC
ESPN

Ryder Cup 'injury' envelope has new twist amid COVID threat

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. --  As if there wasnt enough suspense and second-guessing of the Ryder Cup captains in past years, a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic could make things more topsy-turvy than usual this time around. Previously, when the captains announced their lineups for Sundays singles matches on Saturday night,...
GOLF
The Independent

Team USA captain Steve Stricker tells fans not to ‘cross the line’ at Ryder Cup

Captain Steve Stricker has called for his side’s fans not to “cross the line” as the United States bid to regain the Ryder Cup.Stricker expects a “rowdy” atmosphere when play gets under way at Whistling Straits on Friday in his home state of Wisconsin but the 54-year-old hopes there will be no repeat of the scenes which marred the last contest on US soil.Europe’s Rory McIlroy bore the brunt of the heckling over the first two days at Hazeltine in 2016, ultimately having to ask for one man to be removed for being abusive during Saturday’s afternoon fourballs.“We can...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy