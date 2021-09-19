CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Pablo Galavis Reunited With This Ex After Seven Years

 4 days ago
Juan Pablo Galavis’s name came up recently because Clare Crawley became The Bachelorette. She liked to remind people she famously told the Bachelor off towards the end of his season. She said, “I would never want my children having a father like you.” It stemmed from him saying something clearly sexual to her, and she took offense. Especially, when he didn’t choose her in the end. Juan Pablo went with Nikki Ferrell.

Former The Bachelor Couple Juan Pablo Galavis And Nikki Ferrell Hang Out After 7 Years Post-Split

TVShowsAce

Connor Saeli Dishes On Speculation He’s Dating TikTok Star Jenna Palek

There has been a lot of speculation about The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Connor Saeli and a TikTok star. He’s been linked to Jenna Palek for a while now. However, he’s never really addressed their relationship. Plus, rumors also flew around in previous months he was speaking to someone else in Bachelor Nation. So, what’s going on with Connor? Is he spoken for?
Juan Pablo Galavis
Clare Crawley
Chris Harrison
The Fugees reunite after 15 years to celebrate their historic album 'The Score'

Hip-hop group The Fugees has announced that it is reuniting for the first time in 15 years. The trio — comprised of original members Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — announced Tuesday that they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 album, “The Score,” with a 12-city international tour.
Chicago Med: Yaya DaCosta FINALLY Reveals Why She Left After Six Seasons!

Chicago Med faced a big challenge when the show first debuted. How could the medical drama compete among the already crowded schedule of hospital-focused prime-time TV?. But an outstanding cast coupled with clever plots managed to push Chicago Med to the top of the ratings charts. As a result of...
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba stuns fans with risqué photo wearing plunging blazer

Woah! Carrie Ann Inaba has certainly turned heads with her latest photo - a risqué snapshot showing the star posing in a plunging blazer. Carrie Ann, 53, can be seen bending over towards the camera, pouting as she holds on to the lapels of her jacket. She has accessorized with two gold chains and hoop earrings and wears her long hair loose.
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Says Atwater Will Have a Girlfriend in Season 9: 'Their Bond Is Fun and Really Unique'

Chicago P.D.‘s Kevin Atwater has been unlucky in love thus far, but that may soon change. The Intelligence detective’s only romantic storyline in the series occurred in the Season 6 episode “Black and Blue,” in which he encountered a wholly likable woman named Laila (Milauna Jemai Jackson). Despite a palpable chemistry, their love affair was cut short after her deal with the District Attorney fell through and she was sentenced to prison for murder. P.D. showrunner Rich Eid confirms to TVLine that Atwater will, indeed, have a girlfriend in Season 9 (premiering this Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC). “He meets a dynamic...
TVShowsAce

Kendra Duggar Pregnant Again?! Caldwell Family Drops Clues

Counting On fans have thought that Kendra Duggar might be pregnant with her fourth baby soon. They have been looking for hints that she’s expecting. But the family hasn’t made any official announcements. So, there’s no way to know for sure whether she’s actually pregnant. Now, Kendra’s family, the Caldwells,...
Primetimer

It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
TVLine

Emmys 2021: 16 of the Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Much like the past year of truly excellent television, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards had a little something for everyone: Tearful speeches! Funny presenters! Rita Wilson rapping! Twice!. It was indeed an eventful night for the TV industry, and we here at TVLine have boiled down the broadcast to 16...
