Tropical Storm Sam is gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to become a major hurricane, according to reports.Sam was expected to reach hurricane status by Friday, said forecasters from the National Hurricane Center, and it will continue to strengthen over the weekend.Wind speeds could reach up to 115mph, making Sam a Category-3 hurricane. It is the 18th named storm of the season and if it continues to strengthen as forecast, will be the fourth major hurricane this year.The tropical storm formed on Thursday and has so far reached wind speeds of 50mph. The path of the storm...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO