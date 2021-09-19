I flew on a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet and saw why it's a favorite of tech billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Flying on a Qatar Executive Gulfstream G650ER. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Gulfstream G650ER is one of the largest purpose-built private jets currently in service.

Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos use the aircraft to traverse the globe in speed and luxury.

Private airlines including Qatar Executive allow the wealthy to charter the aircraft instead of owning it outright.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos might be rival space cowboys but besides being billionaire entrepreneurs, they also have a shared love for an American-made private jet known as the Gulfstream G650ER.

Gulfstream first inducted the private jet into passenger service in 2014 and it's been the manufacturer's flagship ever since. Only one aircraft in Gulfstream's line-up surpasses it in size, the soon-to-be-passenger-ready G700.

A jet setter's dream, the G650ER boasts a range of 7,500 nautical miles and speeds of up to Mach .925 enabled by Rolls-Royce BR725 engines. With that range, a traveler can jet between any two cities in the world in one stop or less.Musk is the perfect example of the jet's capabilities, flying nearly 160,000 miles on the jet in 2018. Some of the Tesla CEO's longest flights included hops from Texas to Israel, Northern Ireland to California, and California to Thailand via Alaska.

While in Doha checking out the G700, Qatar Executive invited a group of journalists onboard a G650ER for a demonstration flight. Here's what it was like.Qatar Executive is the private jet division of Middle Eastern mega carrier Qatar Airways, catering to clients that want a step above first class. The G650ER is the company's flagship private jet after a $1 billion order for 14 planes.

