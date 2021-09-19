Guest Commentary: Closing Our Eyes Will Not Address Systemic Racial Bias

Racial bias in charging and sentencing criminal defendants in Yolo County is an acknowledged problem that we must address head-on. A year ago Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig attempted to publicly shame Tracy Olson, the Yolo County Public Defender, when she pointed out that Yolo County’s 3% black population made up 23% of the custody spots in Yolo’s Jail, clear evidence of systemic racial bias. At that point DA Reisig tried to convince us that Olsen’s statistic did not mean what it clearly means, that on his watch there is systemic bias in Yolo County, as there is across the country.