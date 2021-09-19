CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Man Awoke To A Stranger Coming Into His Sukkah

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This year we’re all sleeping in the sukkah, all 10 kids. They shut off our electricity because we couldn’t pay the bill. Baruch Hashem the electricity of the sukkah is hooked up to the building itself, so we can have light.”. “Every chol hamoed we play cards and whoever wins...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
Frederick News-Post

What are the Jewish High Holy Days?

A look at Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and a month of celebrating renewal and moral responsibility. Over the next few weeks, members of the Jewish faith will observe the High Holy Days in the month of Tishrei in the Jewish calendar, usually in September and October. These holidays commemorate concepts such as renewal, forgiveness, freedom and joy.
RELIGION
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sukkah#Yom Kippur#Torah#Jewish#Jews
The Jewish Press

The Most Beautiful Sukkah In Jerusalem And Bella Chagall’s Childhood Sukkah

I have been unable to determine when the tradition began, but dating back at least to the 1960s, an annual contest was held in Jerusalem for the most beautiful sukkah. Shown here are three such awards issued by the Jerusalem municipality. First, exhibited here is a City of Jerusalem Municipality...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

‘If you build it, they will come’: The blessings of the holiday sukkah

Some people take the commandment to beautify a mitzvah very seriously indeed, especially when it comes to their sukkah. It’s been nearly three decades since Len Upin took brush in hand and, using acrylics, painted a huge tree on the canvas walls of his brand-new sukkah, inviting his three children to join in the fun.
CELEBRATIONS
The Jewish Press

Rabbi Stav: Residents of Lod Don’t have to Sleep in the Sukkah

Rabbi David Stav, Chief Rabbi of the city of Shoham, Chairman of the Tzohar organization, and Rabbi for the Ezra youth movement, absolved Jews who live in cities with Jews and Arabs of the obligation to sleep in the sukkah during the holiday. The question was posed on Sunday by...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Corydon Democrat

The kindness of strangers

There are many kinds of people in today’s world. They come in all shapes and sizes and various colors of skin. But what does God see when he looks at us? We have all been made in God’s image. Doesn’t that mean God sees us as all the same?. What...
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Did you forget to return a Sefer Torah?

Submitted: A Sefer Torah was borrowed during the Corona outdoor Minyonim and was not returned. If you have or see on Simchas Torah in your Shul a large, heavy older Sefer Torah, that you aren’t sure where it came from, please call 732-239-2248. Thank you. (File picture)
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Yishai & Malkah in the Sukkah

It don’t get more supernal than this – so don’t miss the blessings! Join Yishai and Malkah Fleisher inside their Sukkah as they discuss Corona, the Jihad Squad, the Second Lebanon War, how to be happy on Sukkot, how to say “schach” properly, and Malkah’s award-winning brisket!
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

11 Signs God is Pushing You into Something Better

You may not know it yet, but there is a big chance that your current struggles are God’s way of leading you to more incredible things. Your present situation may be difficult, but if you keep hanging there and trusting Him, you will surely see better days ahead. To help...
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Is it proper to buy or rent a house/apartment without room to build a sukkah?

Is it proper to buy or rent a house/apartment without room to build a sukkah?. Our sages (Tractate Sukkah) teach us that these four different kinds are: the esrog; lulav; haddasim; and aravos. Further the verse (infra 23:42) states “Ba’sukkos teshvu shivas yomim kol ha’ezrach b’Yisrael yeshvu ba’sukkos – You...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy