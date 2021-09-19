Whitesboro Deputy Fire Chief receives Community Achievement Award
Whitesboro, N.Y. — Deputy Chief Joseph Lenhardt has been honored with the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York’s 2021 Fire Service Community Achievement Award. This award honors volunteer firefighters who have the courage to face danger and the heart to help out in their communities. Lenhardt has been a part of the volunteer fire service in both the New Hartford Fire Department and Whitesboro Fire Department for 20 years total.www.oneidadispatch.com
