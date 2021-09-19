CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF Football Beats FAMU 38-17

By Nathan Bond
The Daily Stampede
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 371 days the South Florida Bulls put a mark in the win column as USF knocked off the FAMU Rattlers 38-17 on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. True freshman Timmy McClain got the start for the Bulls and threw for 163 yards on 12-of-23 passing, and added another 51 yards on the ground. He connected with wide receiver Xavier Weaver for a nine-yard touchdown to give USF a 17-3 lead in the second quarter. It was McClain’s first career passing touchdown, and the Bulls first passing score of the year.

