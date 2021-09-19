Knicks: Is Evan Fournier really a big upgrade over Reggie Bullock?

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.

