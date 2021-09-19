CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks: Is Evan Fournier really a big upgrade over Reggie Bullock?

By Alexander Wilson
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a solid season from Reggie Bullock, the New York Knicks elected to let him hit free agency in search of a new team. Averaging 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and shooting 44% from the field, Bullock was one of the players who could’ve reached an extension with the Knicks, but instead, they elected to retain Nerlens Noel, Derrick Rose, and Alec Burks. Bullock was, unfortunately, the odd man out, despite shooting 41% from three-point range and 90% from the free-throw line.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AllPacers

This Former NBA Player Hasn't Been In The NBA For 4 Seasons, But Will Be Paid More Money By The Pacers Next Season Than The New York Knicks Will Pay Immanuel Quickley

The Indiana Pacers have not had Monta Ellis play for them since the 2016-17 NBA season. Ellis played two seasons in Indiana and was a solid player for them, but they have been paying him not to play for them for the last four years, and next season will be the last year that they have to pay him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Empire Sports Media

How Rich Paul’s alleged misrepresentation led Nerlens Noel to Knicks

Nerlens Noel proved to be a valuable piece to the New York Knicks last season, especially after starting center Mitchell Robinson went down with two significant injuries. The Knicks went 25-16 when Noel took over the starting spot over the injured Robinson. Noel’s career-best 2.2 blocks per game anchored the team’s defense which boasted the league’s best rim protection (60.5 percent in opponent’s rim field goals) that helped them made the playoffs for the first time in eight years. He added 5.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in 24.2 minutes, the most playing time since his sophomore year.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Knicks, Nets guard to join Celtics at training camp

The Boston Celtics will enter training camp next week with an overhauled roster, and a newcomer will join them to compete for a spot on the squad. Fourth-year guard Theo Pinson will report to Celtics training camp when it begins next Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Forsberg: Is this...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Dallas Mavericks#French
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Jerami Grant’s price being too high led to Evan Fournier trade

Well, Boston Celtics fans, we have quite the butterfly effect on our hands here. Apparently, if it weren’t for the price of Jerami Grant being too high at the trade deadline–which was recently revealed by The Athletic’s James Edwards III–Evan Fournier wouldn’t have landed in Boston for half a season before inking a free agent deal with the New York Knicks this past summer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker

Why Knicks’ Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett are an underrated duo

Adding talent this off-season was a priority for the New York Knicks, especially with a ton of cap space to spare and utilize. Of course, they would’ve preferred to land a big name with championship-caliber play, but instead, they added several players who can contribute toward a deep postseason run over a longer period.
NBA
Empire Sports Media

New York Knicks: Reacting to a proposed Karl-Anthony Towns trade

The New York Knicks front office did exceptional work this off-season, bolstering multiple positions and providing head coach Tom Thibodeau with more player combinations to work with during the 2021-22 season. While rumors circled this off-season regarding potential trades for players like Damian Lillard, the Knicks elected to retain some...
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy