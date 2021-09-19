CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

National Queso Day: Where To Find The Best Food Freebies And Deals

By Kate Hagan Gallup
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

September 20th is National Queso Day! While you can apparently thank the good foodies of Chihuahua, Mexico, for queso, it first came to the United States through Tex-Mex cuisine around 1900 (via National Day). Things got kicked up a notch when Velveeta arrived on the queso scene in 1939. While the word "queso" is simply Spanish for "cheese," expect to get dip if you order it (via U.S. Dairy). You may also see this dip described as "chile con queso" ("chiles with cheese"), and it can be made with peppers or even spicy sausage.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Illinois Restaurant’s Barbecue Ribs Named One of the Best in America

You can look and high and low for the best barbecue ribs in Illinois. For us in Rockford, you won't have to go too far in order to try them. If you're downstate Illinois, you will probably need to drive some. Not saying that there aren't great barbecue joints down there, but to get the best barbecue ribs in the state, you'll have to go to Chicago.
ROCKFORD, IL
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Freebies#National Day#Restaurants#Chile Con Queso#Food Drink#National Queso Day#Tex Mex#Velveeta#Spanish#U S Dairy#Queso Blanco#Qsr#Queso Club#Border Rewards#The Border#Southwest Grill#Sa
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
nyconthecheap.com

National Cheeseburger Day Deals & Discounts

Everybody loves burgers, including the restaurant and fast food chains offering deals and discounts on National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, 2021. Some deals are already underway, so grab a napkin for these juicy burger deals with melted cheese and all the toppings. Note: Several of these deals are available...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
West Coast Eats

Where to find some of the best omakase in Honolulu

Hawaii is known for having some of the best seafood. From poke bowls to sushi, Hawaii has unique and fresh options available every day. It's hard to narrow down the top sushi spots on the island, but if you're looking for quality seafood and an incredible dining experience, you can't go wrong with these omakase options.
HONOLULU, HI
marinmagazine.com

Where to Find Marin’s Best Ramen

The deceptively simple character of ramen — broth and noodles — hides complexity in technique and chef secrets in equal measure: Good ramen is easy; great ramen is hard. We talked with a few chefs to find out what makes their ramen special. North Bay. Uchiwa Ramen. Marin’s OG ramen...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mix 93.1

Not Being Cheesy, Here is the Best Queso Around East Texas

Queso used to be a delicious appetizer for many people, now it is becoming a way of life. That might seem a bit much but everyone loves queso, especially here in East Texas. I know that for a fact because people were discussing online the best queso in East Texas and almost 200 comments were made with suggestions on where to go. Now often people were mentioning the same places but we have a long list of fantastic options for queso here in East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
franchising.com

Pancheros Mexican Grill Launches Third-Annual National Queso Day Campaign

Fast-casual Mexican Brand Crowns ‘Queso Royalty;’ Offers Free Queso to Loyalty Members in Celebration. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // CORALVILLE, IOWA - Never fear, free queso is here! To celebrate National Queso Day on Monday, Sept. 20, Pancheros Mexican Grill will thank all of their loyal fans with the gift of free queso on any entree, redeemable through Oct. 1, nationwide.
CORALVILLE, IA
whereyat.com

Five Spots to Dip Your Chips into on National Queso Day

National Queso Day is September 20! A staple of Tex-Mex and Southwestern cuisine, chile con queso, or just queso, this delicious appetizer originated in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. Who can possibly deny enjoying a bowl of melted cheese, chilis, and cream (unless they're lactose intolerant)? For this special day, enjoy one, or all, of these NOLA Mexican restaurants for some wonderful queso.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
themanual.com

Get a Mini Food Processor for Next to Nothing With This Best Buy Deal

Dicing and chopping veggies is rarely fun but it’s just about to get a whole lot easier once you buy the Bella 3-Cup Mini Chopper for just $20 at Best Buy right now. Saving you $20 on the usual price, it’s the ideal timesaver for your kitchen making it far easier to slice and dice rather than using knives. At 50% off the usual price and a fantastic bargain, you’ll need to be quick to get this sweet offer in your home. Stock is sure to be limited.
ELECTRONICS
FanSided

National Queso Day: Cheesy ways to celebrate the food holiday

Looking to skip the salsa with those chips? National Queso Day is a tasty excuse to celebrate that cheesy, rich goodness. From being delicious with chips to a variety of other food options, people cannot not get enough of that queso. While that creamy, gooey dip might not be an authentic Mexican food, it is a popular choice at many restaurants. Maybe it is time to order a bowl and get to the bottom of this food conversation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy