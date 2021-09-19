CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Democrats push to retool health care programs for millions

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Dental work for seniors on Medicare. An end to sky’s-the-limit pricing on prescription drugs. New options for long-term care at home. Coverage for low-income people locked out of Medicaid by ideological battles.

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

California will get nearly $20 million federal boost for maternal, child health programs

California’s home visiting programs for parents and children will receive a $19.2-million federal funding boost, U.S. officials announced Friday. The home visiting programs teach parenting skills, provide information on safe sleep positions, injury prevention and nutrition and screening young children for developmental delays. They also help refer parents for help with addiction, family violence and postpartum depression.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Consumers get online tool to check nursing home vaccine data

Families and patients have a new online tool to compare COVID-19 vaccination rates among nursing homes, Medicare announced Tuesday, addressing complaints from consumer groups and lawmakers that the critical data had been too difficult to find.The information is now being made available through the “Care Compare” feature at Medicare.gov, the online tool for basic research on quality and safety issues at nursing homes. Consumers will be able to compare up to three nursing homes at the same time, and the webpage shows vaccination rates for residents and staff, as well as national and state averages."We want to give people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tribuneledgernews.com

Illinois health group gets $3.2 million grant for insurance navigator program

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Primary Health Care Association was awarded a $3.2 million grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to operate a statewide health insurance navigator program. Health navigators came about during 2013's Affordable Care Act to assist individuals in navigating health insurance enrollment. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Health Care#Medicare#Long Term Care#Medicaid#Ap#Dental
waxahachietx.com

This health care program is available for Ellis County residents who qualify

Terri Klein, Ellis County Indigent Health Care (CIHP) Program coordinator, discussed the program during the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 monthly meeting Tuesday at the Bella Italia Restaurant in Ennis. Klein, who offices at the Ennis County Sub-Courthouse, discussed the CIHP program functions, financing and caseload....
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Washington Post

Inside House Democrats' tug of war over health-care expansions

Good morning! This is The Health 202, and you may have noticed we got a makeover. What you can expect: A newsletter easier to read while on the go, better visuals and graphics, more ways to share us with your friends, and (of course) the same deep dives on health policy.
U.S. POLITICS
News On 6

Democrats Seek To Limit Gov. Stitt's Health Care Authority Appointment Powers

Oklahoma Democrats proposed legislation they said will rein Gov. Kevin Stitt's authority over SoonerCare. The move comes after Stitt was criticized for removing the only two physicians from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board. Democrats said their new proposal would have stopped that. “Governor Stitt, in a move driven by...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Lincoln Journal Star

Ramesh Ponnuru: Democrats divided on health care reform

By reportedly saying $1.5 trillion is the most he is willing to have the federal government spend on a package of social, climate and infrastructure programs, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is forcing his fellow Democrats to make choices they avoid in their $3.5 trillion plan. Some of the most difficult for them involve health care.
U.S. POLITICS
workboat.com

Congress pushes for $300 million for Small Shipyard Grant Program

After a 15-hour marathon session last week, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure approved $300 million for the next round of federal Small Shipyard grants. It was approved through a provision led by Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chair Salud Carbajal, D-Calif. The legislation is a part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tina Smith pushes climate program despite slim Democratic margins

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Tina Smith is trying to pass a landmark climate program aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions, despite formidable political tensions and challenging procedural dynamics at a time when Democrats' hold on Congress is razor-thin. "This is a moment where if we don't seize it, the results...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul pushing ahead with COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday warned unvaccinated health care workers that they could be at risk of losing their job next week if they don’t receive at least their first vaccine dose. “Plenty of notice, plenty of availability, plenty of chances for people,” Hochul said during a press briefing. “What...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy