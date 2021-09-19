CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner, lottery jackpot at $472M

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqZK2_0c0mzaPX00

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $457 million top prize in Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 05-36-39-45-57 Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2x

With no jackpot winner, Monday's drawing will have a top prize of $472 million, with a cash option of $342 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 4

Related
UPI News

Man wins $200,000 using lottery numbers from a TV show

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man won a $200,000 prize from a lottery drawing thanks to a special set of numbers that he copied down from a TV show. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Piggly Wiggly store in Chesterfield and selected the numbers 1-10-16-17-18.
LOTTERY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Powerball goes unclaimed; Mega Millions drawing tonight

(WJW) – The Powerball Lottery jackpot went unclaimed in Monday night’s drawing. The jackpot has now hit $490 million dollars. The cash option is $355.1 million. That number will likely keep climbing before the next drawing Wednesday at 11 p.m. The Mega Millions jackpot is also still up for grabs.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Clerk's mistake leads Maryland man to $100,000 lottery jackpot

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store clerk's mistake in giving him two Powerball tickets led to his buying the scratch-off ticket that earned him $100,000. The 43-year-old Salisbury man told Maryland Lottery officials he was picking up lottery tickets at The Chicken Man convenience store in Salisbury when the clerk accidentally hit the wrong button and printed two tickets for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#The Lottery
Franklin News Post

Local man hits the jackpot

When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything. So, the Franklin County man asked the store owner, who took a look and told him he’d won “the big one.’’. In other words Trusty had just...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
audacy.com

Powerball reaches second-highest jackpot of the year for tonight’s drawing

Someone could wake up tomorrow morning a multi-millionaire. The jackpot for the national Powerball drawing has swelled to its second-largest sum of 2021, with the prize now sitting at about $416 million for tonight’s drawing. The biggest purse of the year totaled $731.1 million this past May. That pot was...
LOTTERY
whdh.com

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total $900M for next drawings

BOSTON (WHDH) - There will be a whopping $900 million up for grabs this week between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. The Powerball jackpot for Monday has reached $472 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday now sits at $432 million. The cash option on the Powerball prize...
BOSTON, MA
WFMJ.com

Weekend lottery jackpots total $777 million

If “seven” is your lucky number, you might consider playing both the Powerball and Megamillions lotteries. As of Friday morning, the combined jackpots for both games added up to $777 million. The estimated Powerball jackpot is $409 million. The next drawing is Saturday night. Megamillions is currently worth $368 million,...
LOTTERY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Powerball: $416 million jackpot up for grabs Monday

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $416 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing. It’s the game’s second-largest jackpot of the year, still firmly behind the $731.1 million won in Maryland this May. The new batch of winning numbers will be drawn Monday night at 11 ET from Atlanta.
LOTTERY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy