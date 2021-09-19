Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner, lottery jackpot at $472M
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $457 million top prize in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 05-36-39-45-57 Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2x With no jackpot winner, Monday's drawing will have a top prize of $472 million, with a cash option of $342 million. The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing. SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize. RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016. Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
