As the son two educators, I had the luxury of a few weeks every year where our school vacations lined up and we would all go camping as a family. We would drive from Southern California to as many different parks as we could, from Yosemite to Arches to Yellowstone, hiking along the way. Because of this, I grew up with a love for mountain meadows, big trees, and wide vistas. Before my freshman year of college, I went backpacking with my dad through the Mammoth Lakes area of California, a fitting send-off before leaving for the mountain-less Midwest.

