It is a scene that is happening with more frequency each week: Employees who for more than a year have been working remotely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are now returning to offices big and small across the state. Workers who learned to master Zoom meetings, video chats and more documents shared by email than likely anytime in their professional careers are now trying to get back into their 9-to-5 routine as they transition into a professional setting.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO