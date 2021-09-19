AgLines: Sens. Fischer, Klobuchar introduce legislation to expand farmers’ access to precision agriculture equipment
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has introduced the Precision Agriculture Loan Act. The bipartisan legislation would create a program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide loan financing to farmers and ranchers interested in purchasing precision agriculture equipment. Precision agriculture is a wide range of new technologies in farming and ranching that can allow producers to reduce their environmental footprint, lower costs, and improve productivity.theindependent.com
