AgLines: Sens. Fischer, Klobuchar introduce legislation to expand farmers’ access to precision agriculture equipment

By Robert Pore
Grand Island Independent
 4 days ago

Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has introduced the Precision Agriculture Loan Act. The bipartisan legislation would create a program within the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide loan financing to farmers and ranchers interested in purchasing precision agriculture equipment. Precision agriculture is a wide range of new technologies in farming and ranching that can allow producers to reduce their environmental footprint, lower costs, and improve productivity.

theindependent.com

MySanAntonio

Farmers Need an ROI for Precision-Ag Adoption to Grow

AgTech. Precision ag. Farm tech. Call it what you want, but we need more of it if we’re going to meet the challenge of feeding nearly 10 billion people by 2050. Unfortunately, a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service shows we still have a way to go in terms of precision-agriculture adoption on our farms.
AGRICULTURE
Grand Island Independent

Conservation practices contribute to productivity of state crop harvests

As Nebraska farmers prepare to harvest another record crop, along with improved technology, good management practices involving conservation have played an important role in the yield growth of state crops. And, as climate change becomes a growing concern for state producers, conservation practices only will play an additional role in...
AGRICULTURE
bondbuyer.com

Puerto Rico lawmakers to introduce debt-restructuring legislation

Puerto Rico lawmakers plan to file legislation next week that allows the commonwealth to sell new bonds to replace existing debt, a necessary step to help finalize the island’s record bankruptcy. The commonwealth’s House of Representatives is set to file the bill as soon as Monday, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez, speaker...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pnwag.net

AEM Welcomes Precision Agriculture Loan Act

Last week, a pair of farm state senators introduced the Precision Agriculture Loan Act. Nebraska Republican Deb Fischer and Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar say their bipartisan legislation would create a program within the Department of Agriculture to provide loan financing to farmers and ranchers interested in purchasing precision agriculture equipment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
