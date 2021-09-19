Launch of Disney World’s Paid FastPass System Is Around the Corner
As previously announced, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland will be retired and instead Lightning Lane will debut — a paid service. In case you are not aware, Lightning Lane will be part of the new Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ service offered. Disney Genie+ will be a paid system that will charge Disney World Guests $15 per person per day to utilize the Lighting Line, which will be the old FastPass+ queue. Walt Disney World Guests will be able to pick one return time at a time for select attractions and skip the lines when their turn arrives.insidethemagic.net
