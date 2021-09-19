CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Launch of Disney World’s Paid FastPass System Is Around the Corner

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously announced, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland will be retired and instead Lightning Lane will debut — a paid service. In case you are not aware, Lightning Lane will be part of the new Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ service offered. Disney Genie+ will be a paid system that will charge Disney World Guests $15 per person per day to utilize the Lighting Line, which will be the old FastPass+ queue. Walt Disney World Guests will be able to pick one return time at a time for select attractions and skip the lines when their turn arrives.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 1

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

There’s a Secret Room In EPCOT (And It’s Air-Conditioned!)

If you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World, make sure you come prepared, as the Florida heat is something that cannot be escaped…or can it?. Though the sun and humidity typically come out in full force, especially during the summer months, there are some ways you can cool off and duck out of the heat — and no, I am not telling you to go get soaked on Splash Mountain.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Crowds Disappear, Parking Lots Mostly Empty

The Walt Disney World Resort has slowly been returning to a normal state of operations, but one thing we are still unsure of is its capacity limits. The last known capacity limit for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom was 35%. That being said, that was months ago, and Disney has admitted to raising their capacity since then, but no number has been revealed. This summer, we saw much larger crowds at Disney World than in the spring, so it seems that capacity did increase by a larger chunk.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Reportedly Shuts Down Musical Show for Good

Update: Disney Parks confirmed today that while the current version of Finding Nemo: The Musical was ending, a new version would be released in 2022. Cast members involved with the original show were informed that their show was ending, which is what triggered the original reports. The original story can be found below:
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Fastpass#Walt Disney World Guests#Disney World Guest Sophie#Hollywood Studios#Chad Cindy#Instagram A#Disneylists Com
The Motley Fool

Disney World's Worst Park Is Getting a Huge Makeover

Club Cool and the Creations Shop opened at Disney World's Epcot on Wednesday. Construction projects are starting to materialize after two years of guest disruptions at the resort's second-oldest theme park. Epcot was the only Disney World park to not grow its attendance in 2019, the last full calendar year...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Turns Into a Ghost Town as Crowds Continue to Disappear

As school has resumed, we have seen wait times, and crowds at the Orlando theme parks drop dramatically, and Universal Orlando Resort has been no exception. Even though Universal Orlando Resort has Halloween Horror Nights in the evenings, which bring in heavy crowds who are willing to spend their money on the food, merchandise, and specialty beverages created for the event, during the day the parks have been quiet for quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Full Polynesian Resort Renovation Unveiled!

Now that the Monorail station has reopened and the construction equipment is starting to disappear, the year-long renovation of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort seems to finally be (almost) officially complete. At the time of the original refurbishment announcement in 2020, Disney shared:. “As we continue to reopen additional Disney Resort...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney’s True Prince Is a Little Boy Tipping His Hat

Who is Disney’s true prince? Well, the official Disney Tiktok account seems to think they have found him in a little boy who watched a cavalcade at Walt Disney World Resort. Posted by his mother, a video showing the boy tipping his hat and waving to Disney’s Princesses might be the sweetest thing you’ll see all week.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney World Starts Demolition on Divisive Animal Kingdom Ride

Disney Parks has started demolition on one of the centerpieces of a divisive Animal Kingdom theme park. Demolition started this week on the Primeval Whirl, a roller coaster located at Animal Kingdom's DinoLand U.S.A. Visitors noticed that several of the large archways that framed the chain lift of the ride were pulled off the starting hill. Walt Disney World News Today posted pictures of the demolition in process, noting that the ride's chain had been pulled out. ComicBook.com first reported on Primeval Whirl's pending extinction earlier this summer, noting that Disney had filed construction permits for the site. Disney placed construction walls around the ride earlier this month, signaling that the ride's demise was near. Disney has yet to comment on what would replace the ride.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy