CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Democrats Propose Massive Tax Increase, One Of The Largest In History, Funding Progressive Wish-List

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yOdV_0c0myVyz00

In order to pay for President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5-trillion expansion of the social welfare state, Democrats in Congress have proposed to do what they do best: raise taxes.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the federal tax code, unveiled on Monday an 881-page bill that reveals how Biden’s extravagant plan is funded.

According to the Washington Times, the Democrats’ bill would undo much of what former President Donald Trump and a then-Republican Congress enacted to help boost the economy to levels unseen in decades.

Democrats seek to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 26.5 percent, while also boosting the capital gains tax from 20 percent to 25 percent.

The plan also increases the top tax rate on individual earners from 37 percent to the 39.6 percent rate charged under President Barack Obama – even as the federal government is already recording record hauls in income-tax revenues under the Trump tax plan.

In a nod to radical Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the bill imposes a constitutionally dubious “wealth tax,” levied as a 3 percent surcharge on people who make more than $5 million a year.

The Democrats also propose to jack up the minimum tax on foreign income earned by U.S. corporations from 10.5 percent to 16.6 percent.

And they would raise taxes on tobacco products.

The Democrats would combine those measures with the elimination of numerous income-tax deductions that Trump put in place.

“Altogether,” the Times noted, “the proposal amounts to one of the largest tax increases in U.S. history.”

The Times added that the bill also “amounts to a wish list of liberal priorities such as proposals to fight climate change by promoting electric vehicles and weaning the electric grid off fossil fuels, adding vision and hearing benefits to Medicare, and providing tuition-free community college and government-paid family leave for all workers.”

While it’s debatable whether allegedly moderate Democrats, such as Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kristen Sinema of Arizona, can help Republicans derail this thing, the bill has at least awakened business interests to the economic threat posed by the Biden administration and a Democrat-led Congress, and united them with Republicans in opposition.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for instance, utterly denounced the bill on Monday.

“Rolling back job-creating tax reforms will slam the brakes on hiring and wage increases. Every CEO and business leader is concerned about this proposal, and the Chamber strongly opposes it. This reconciliation bill is an existential threat to America’s fragile economic recovery and future prosperity,” said chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley.

“This is an everything but the kitchen sink bill that includes every policy idea the majority has been unable to pass. We will not find durable or practical solutions in one massive bill that is equivalent to more than twice the combined budgets of all 50 states. The success of the bipartisan infrastructure negotiations provides a much better model for how Congress should proceed in addressing America’s problems.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Kudlow grills the progressive left's wish list

So, with Biden’s polls plunging and wide gaps in the Democratic Party over spending and taxing along with some serious grassroots opposition from groups like the Save America Coalition, I really do believe the Democrats are on the run. They're back on their heels. They can't get their story straight.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
State
Arizona State
Tampa, FL
Business
State
West Virginia State
Local
Florida Government
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

House approves debt and funding plan, setting up clash with GOP

The House voted late Tuesday to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Times

'Doormats' for Pelosi: Vulnerable Democrats under fire over proposed tax hikes

Vulnerable House Democrats are already being targeted over the massive tax hikes Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing to pay for President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social welfare package. The National Republican Campaign Committee launched a five-figure ad campaign on Thursday attacking Democratic lawmakers for “selling out their constituents” by refusing to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

House Dems propose one of the largest tax increases ever to pay for Biden’s $3.5T spending bill

House Democrats on Monday proposed one of the largest tax increases in U.S. history to pay for President Biden’s $3.5 trillion expansion of the federal safety net. Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released an 881-page bill outlining a series of tax hikes and one-time revenue generators they say will ensure Mr. Biden’s big-spending domestic agenda is fully funded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Democrats#Tax Bill#Corporate Tax#Business Tax#The Washington Times#Democratic#Medicare#Republicans#Chamber
Detroit News

House Democrats set to propose corporate tax rate of 26.5%

House Democrats are set to propose raising the top corporate tax rate to 26.5%, people familiar with the matter said, among other plans that fall short of President Joe Biden’s ambitions in a bid to help improve chances of passing a major social-spending package. Democrats on the House Ways and...
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

House Democratic proposal leaves out efforts to increase cap for property tax break

House Democrats on Monday announced a series of tax changes to fund their $3.5 trillion spending bill, but failed to increase the federal deduction for state and local taxes. While the House Ways and Means Committee proposal is not the final word on the legislation, the absence of a provision increasing the $10,000 deduction cap could make it harder to get the provision into the final bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Detroit News

Democrats unveil new EV tax credit proposal with boost for unions

Washington — Democrats in Washington want to include a significant new incentive to buy electric vehicles in their $3.5 trillion social spending bill, according to a new plan revealed Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee. For five years, the legislation would implement $7,500 point-of-sale consumer rebates for electric...
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

AOC threatens to tank infrastructure bill without Dems' $3.5T spending plan: It would 'give me pleasure'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threatened to tank a bipartisan infrastructure bill that's crucial to President Biden's agenda if moderate Democrats manage to decouple it from a sweeping, $3.5 trillion tax and spending bill filled with left-wing priorities. Asked during a question and answer on Instagram whether progressives were prepared to vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy