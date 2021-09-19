CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Distinguished pol of the week: A dealmaker from Minnesota

By Jennifer Rubin
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty-seven years ago, a Democratic senator from Minnesota acted as floor manager for the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That senator, Hubert H. Humphrey, negotiated a compromise with Republican Sen. Everett Dirksen of Illinois and navigated past a filibuster, becoming instrumental in passage of one of the most transformational pieces of legislation in history. The following year, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, which has in recent years been undermined by a right-wing Supreme Court and by Republican state legislators seeking not only to suppress voting but to build mechanisms to overturn elections results they do not like.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Advocates press for action in Congress on voting rights, despite grim outlook

WASHINGTON — Activists are ramping up the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to move on his chamber’s version of a voting rights bill, even though there’s no sign there will be enough Republican support to advance it. Alternatively, they’re pressing for an end to the filibuster, though there’s no indication there would be […] The post Advocates press for action in Congress on voting rights, despite grim outlook appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Everett Dirksen
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

To protect the right to vote, kill or change the filibuster

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democrats in the U.S. Senate recently introduced a new piece of legislation, the Freedom to Vote Act.  This proposal represents the latest efforts by members of the Senate to pass comprehensive voting rights and pro-democracy legislation. Earlier legislation on these issues failed to advance in the Senate, in part because there was no clear path for […] The post To protect the right to vote, kill or change the filibuster appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Inauguration#Democrats#Early Voting#Democratic#Supreme Court#Americans#The Rules Committee#Senate
Washington Post

House Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas for Trump aides and advisers, including Meadows and Scavino

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to two top Trump White House officials, former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, as well as to Kash Patel, who was serving as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary that day. An additional subpoena targets longtime Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon.
POTUS
Washington Post

The Eastman memo was alarming. Legally speaking, it was also nonsense.

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election but before the results were certified, John Eastman, a former law professor at Chapman University’s School of Law and an active member of the Federalist Society, outlined a six-step scheme to overturn the election and hand the presidency back to Donald Trump. Eastman’s scheme, which was revealed this week, had no chance of succeeding — but the memo tells us much about Trump’s intentions and state of mind on Jan. 6, when a horde of his supporters stormed the Capitol to try to obstruct the constitutional process for confirming the election result.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy