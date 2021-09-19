Distinguished pol of the week: A dealmaker from Minnesota
Fifty-seven years ago, a Democratic senator from Minnesota acted as floor manager for the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That senator, Hubert H. Humphrey, negotiated a compromise with Republican Sen. Everett Dirksen of Illinois and navigated past a filibuster, becoming instrumental in passage of one of the most transformational pieces of legislation in history. The following year, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, which has in recent years been undermined by a right-wing Supreme Court and by Republican state legislators seeking not only to suppress voting but to build mechanisms to overturn elections results they do not like.www.washingtonpost.com
