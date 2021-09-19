Distinguished pol of the week: A dealmaker from Minnesota

After Joe Biden won the 2020 election but before the results were certified, John Eastman, a former law professor at Chapman University’s School of Law and an active member of the Federalist Society, outlined a six-step scheme to overturn the election and hand the presidency back to Donald Trump. Eastman’s scheme, which was revealed this week, had no chance of succeeding — but the memo tells us much about Trump’s intentions and state of mind on Jan. 6, when a horde of his supporters stormed the Capitol to try to obstruct the constitutional process for confirming the election result.

