CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Detroit Lions Can Become 'Gold Standard' in NFC North

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

The Green Bay Packers are considered the 'gold standard' of the NFC North, having won the division on seven occasions in the last decade.

Certainly, quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a large part in the continued success of the franchise, but Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not want people to forget about the other side of the football, and the success the Packers have had on defense.

"I think sometimes people forget they had a pretty dominant defense for a number of years as well," Campbell said. "So, I think they’ve done a good job drafting. I think they’ve got a taste of success and know what it’s supposed to look like, how it’s supposed to look, a belief, and year-in and year-out, they have a chance of winning the Super Bowl because of it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDh1v_0c0my1pg00
© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyzrt_0c0my1pg00
© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Roundtable: Will Refs Botch Calls against Lions in Week 2?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the chances of a botched call in the Detroit Lions' Week 2 tilt with the Green Bay Packers.

Bold Prediction: Ifeatu Melifonwu Has Interception and Pick-Six on MNF

Can rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu shine, stepping in at cornerback following Jeff Okudah's season-ending injury?

5 Questions with Bill Huber of SI Packer Central

Bill Huber of SI Packer Central answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions' Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Ahead of a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football, Campbell noted this week that creating the right 'attitude' can aid a team, as they work to ascend up the ladder.

Campbell explained to reporters earlier this week when asked if the Lions can become the gold standard, “I think for us it’s about -- we have to create that attitude. We have to go numb when things don’t go right that you -- let me rephrase that, we cannot go numb to losing and to those things that sting."

Detroit was defeated in Week 1 by the San Francisco 49ers, 41-33. For a young roster, the key will be cleaning up mistakes and forgetting about the past in order to make the key play when the next opportunity presents itself.

Campbell added, "You can’t accept when, even if you have a chance at the end of the game, you don’t win it, and there are small victories with what happened with us, but it also should taste awful and I think our guys are going to respond to that. That’s the other thing is, they’re (Packers) coming off a loss, so are we. We don’t like that taste either. So, we’ve just got to clean it up. I think you’re trying to build a belief and a certain style of play that doesn’t matter what it is, you’re going back to work every day, you’re taking every rep one at a time and every game is a new game and it’s the most important game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aY8ur_0c0my1pg00

Comments / 2

Related
Detroit News

For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' is in Michigan

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip. Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Admission On His Relationship

As the latest Ted Lasso episode proved, being around someone you love 24/7, 365 isn’t necessarily the best way to have a relationship. Aaron Rodgers also appears to agree with that mindset. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly opened up about his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. The two will...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Reached Out To Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions were dealt a massive blow to their secondary in Week 1, as second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah, last year’s No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t really lived up to his potential in the NFL yet. The Lions were hopeful that he’d be able to show the rest of the league what he can do this fall. Obviously, his Achilles injury has derailed those plans.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions sign free agent quarterback

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Steven Montez to their practice squad. Montez played his college ball at Colorado.
NFL
knbr.com

49ers sign former Lions running back in wake of Mostert news

With Raheem Mostert’s announcement that he will undergo season-ending knee surgery, the 49ers have begun working on finding reinforcements. Their first move is to sign former Lions and Eagles running back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. Johnson, 24, burst on the scene with the Lions...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Standard#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Detroit Lions Week#Mnf#Si Packer Central
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

With Raheem Mostert officially out for the season, the San Francisco 49ers have wasted no time signing another running back to their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Detroit Lions tailback Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders had sobering warning for Detroit Lions [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Signing Richard Sherman 'always a possibility'

The San Francisco 49ers survived a scare Sunday against the Detroit Lions, winning by the score of 41-33. This came after San Francisco opened up a 38-10 third-quarter lead. One of the major backdrops here is the very same injury bug that defined San Francisco’s 2020 season. Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett exited in the second half with a knee injury. Verrett, 30, was seen on the turf in Detroit holding his knee while showing a ton of emotion.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions poach linebacker from Chicago Bears

According to Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions are poaching a player from the Chicago Bears. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Campbell said the Lions are signing LB Josh Woods off the Bears’ practice squad. Woods, who is 25, has played in 25 games (0 starts) since joining the Bears...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
928
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy