Report: Colts' Eric Fisher expected to start vs. Rams in Week 2

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher is listed as questionable for the Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams but is expected to play on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fisher has been recovering from Achilles surgery that repaired the torn ligament he suffered on Jan. 24 in the AFC Championship game while with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just under eight months of recovery, Fisher is expected to make his debut with the Colts in Week 2 after logging his first full practice on Friday of this week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Following the retirement of longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, the Colts opted against making any drastic moves to replace him. They let the big-ticket free agent go elsewhere while signing a few depth pieces to the line. They opted against using high draft capital at the position as well.

This led them to sign Fisher to be the next left tackle following the draft on a one-year deal.

Even with this being his debut, this is a big lift for the Colts. They will be without right tackle Braden Smith on Sunday as he deals with a foot injury.

Keeping the aggressive Rams front at bay won’t be easy on Sunday, but it may not be as difficult with Fisher making his debut.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts QB Carson Wentz will start Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will officially get the start in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. This was expected as Wentz returned to practice in full this week. However, the formality of naming Wentz the starter is now official given what head coach Frank Reich said to the media following Friday’s practice.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

