One of my favorite announcers of all time is Jim Ross from the attitude era of the WWF. One of the matches is Mankind and the Undertaker in the second Hell in a Cell. During the match after the Undertaker throws Mankind through the cell on a unplanned bump Jim Ross famously utters "Will somebody stop the damn match". That i how it felt with the Bills against the Dolphins in week 2. The Bills walked into the Hard Rock Stadium and threw the Phins off of the cage through the Spanish Announcers table. Then the Bills put the Phins thru the cage. They finished off the Phins with a tombstone piledriver on the thumbtacks. Peta is en route to south Florida to investigate such a massacre. But no one stopped the damn match and the Bills continue the dominance.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO