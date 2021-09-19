CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beamer, Doty evaluate QB's first game action

By Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Going into it, we started Zeb. Luke practiced all week but really Thursday was the first day he got in there and did true 11-on-11. Before that it was individual drills and 7-on-7. It was limited stuff. Thursday he was pretty much full-go and Zeb played pretty well the last two weeks so we started Zeb. We had no reservations about putting Luke in the game and probably would have played even if Zeb didn’t get hurt," Shane Beamer said.

247Sports

Beamer gives the latest on Luke Doty, Rick Sandidge

The injury report for the South Carolina football team coming out of the 20-17 win over East Carolina couldn’t have been any better for first-year head coach Shane Beamer. All the players who saw action emerged healthy, and there were positive reports on Sunday night about the status of quarterback Luke Doty.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

What Shane Beamer said on Luke Doty, Zeb Noland after ECU

Despite Luke Doty being on the sideline and in full pads again for the second-straight week, there was never a real chance he would see any action against ECU. Still coming off the foot injury sidelining him from practice the last three weeks and the first two games of the season, Shane Beamer said the staff didn’t feel comfortable putting him on the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WYFF4.com

Shane Beamer previews South Carolina's game against Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina (2-0) and Georgia (2-0) will face off Saturday in Athens with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The last time the two teams met in Athens, South Carolina beat the then 5th ranked Bulldogs in double overtime. On Tuesday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer spoke about...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Beamer updates Harris and Doty before first road trip

Kevin Harris will be ready to roll for the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at East Carolina. Harris, who sat out the season opener against Eastern Illinois because of an illness, was limited for much of the preseason as he recovered from a back procedure. Beamer told reporters on Sunday that Harris was back at practice that evening, and the outlook has remained positive throughout the week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gamecocks football: Shane Beamer on Luke Doty, Zeb Noland and Will Muschamp ahead of Georgia

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is keeping his plan at quarterback close to the vest ahead of Saturday night's SEC opener at second-ranked Georgia, easily the Gamecocks' toughest test thus far in his first season. South Carolina erased a 14-point deficit over the weekend to win at East Carolina, overcoming several first-half miscues to pull it out on the road and move to 2-0 before the SEC East rivalry showdown with the Bulldogs.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

What Shane Beamer said about the quarterbacks after the ECU game

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Zeb Noland was the man at quarterback for South Carolina on Saturday. After a week of speculation about Luke Doty on his readiness to play, it was Noland who started. Doty didn’t pick up his helmet in the game, and neither did backup Jason Brown, despite a scoreless first half for the offense.
GREENVILLE, NC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Shane Beamer: No trepidation to play South Carolina QB Luke Doty at Georgia if ready

COLUMBIA -- There was a chance Luke Doty could return to the field for South Carolina at East Carolina this past Saturday. Coming off the sprained left foot he suffered before the Gamecocks' first fall scrimmage almost a month ago, Doty got back out to practice with the team last week. And while USC coach Shane Beamer wasn’t going to reveal the extent the freshman practiced ahead of the road trip to Greenville, turns out it wasn’t enough for him or Doty to feel comfortable to play in the thrilling, 20-17 win.
NFL
Scarlet Nation

Beamer gives encouraging Doty update

Luke Doty is getting closer and closer to playing this weekend against Georgia. Shane Beamer said on his weekly call-in show Doty has practiced all week and is making good progress with the intent on him being available Saturday night against the No. 2 Bulldogs. Beamer said Doty is not...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Shane Beamer has high praise for Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

As Shane Beamer prepares for his biggest test yet as South Carolina head coach, he has high praise for a Georgia Bulldogs quarterback. Following Stetson Bennett IV’s five touchdown performance last week, Beamer raved about the Bulldogs’ potential starting quarterback this weekend. “The term ‘baller’ gets tossed around a lot,...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Beamer on Doty: 'I thought he did great'

ATHENS, Ga. – — Luke Doty didn’t get the start, but it didn’t take him long to take the field at Sanford Stadium in what was ultimately a 40-13 loss to Georgia on Saturday night. Zeb Noland earned his third start in three games this season but at the end of the first South Carolina drive of the game, he left and didn’t return after suffering a hand injury.
ATHENS, GA
Times and Democrat

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Beamer expecting QB Doty to be ready

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer remains hopeful that quarterback Luke Doty will be available to play this Saturday against Georgia after missing the first two games of the season with a midfoot injury. Beamer said in his Tuesday press conference that he "fully expects" Doty to be able to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Shane Beamer and his team’s postgame comments

Following No. 2-ranked Georgia’s 40-13 win over South Carolina on Saturday night, Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer was proud of his team and impressed with its physicality despite the 27-point loss. Beamer, who was an assistant with the Bulldogs for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, indicated South Carolina had a hand in Georgia’s victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Beamer: 'I thought we competed throughout the game'

ATHENS, Ga. – South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer wasn’t about to turn his first loss into a moral victory. Not even close. There were far too many mistakes on the sideline, coaches box and field for him to even consider going down that road. But his team fought like...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Shane Beamer’s Comment On Georgia’s Defense Is Going Viral

South Carolina struggled to move the ball on Georgia’s defense last Saturday, and Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer thinks it’s pretty obvious as to why. South Carolina generated just 82 yards on the ground and 214 through the air against a very tough Georgia defense last Saturday. All the Gamecocks could muster was 13 points, which is pretty impressive when you consider Clemson scored only three against Georgia in Week 1.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

South Carolina: Shane Beamer announces starting QB vs. Kentucky

The South Carolina quarterback carousel has been in full-swing for Shane Beamer as the Gamecocks’ first-year head coach. Beamer met with the media ahead of Saturday’s SEC test vs. Kentucky and didn’t waste any time announcing a starter at quarterback for the game. “Shane Beamer announces QB Luke Doty will...
KENTUCKY STATE

