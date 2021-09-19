Beamer, Doty evaluate QB's first game action

“Going into it, we started Zeb. Luke practiced all week but really Thursday was the first day he got in there and did true 11-on-11. Before that it was individual drills and 7-on-7. It was limited stuff. Thursday he was pretty much full-go and Zeb played pretty well the last two weeks so we started Zeb. We had no reservations about putting Luke in the game and probably would have played even if Zeb didn’t get hurt," Shane Beamer said.