CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Big Ten Football power rankings after Week 3: Power at the top?

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1eR6_0c0mxYfN00

The Big Ten had a very good day on Saturday. Penn State took down SEC foe Auburn, Minnesota blasted a Colorado team that just gave Texas A&M all it could handle last week, and Michigan State embarrassed Miami (FL).

That in combination with Ohio State and Iowa not putting their best foot forward this week makes the power rankings even more challenging than previous weeks to figure out. Oh, and don’t forget about Michigan putting up 63 points against Northern Illinois.

The Big Ten, unlike recent years, looks more wide open than it has in a long time, and these power rankings are sure to reshuffle weekly as we continue to see the teams at the top battle it out. It’ll get even more interesting when the heart of conference play starts.

But enough about all of that. Here’s where we see the Big Ten football power rankings after Week 3.

14

Nebraska Cornhusker (2-2, 0-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkveD_0c0mxYfN00
Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to hand off the ball to running back Markese Steppingstones (30) during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Nebraska gave Oklahoma a scare, and the ‘Huskers look like an improving bunch, but we can’t put Big Red over a team that beat them this year yet until we see a meaningful win.

Previous Rank Change

14 –

13

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 1-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22stdV_0c0mxYfN00
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws a pass in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

The Illini looked a little better against Maryland but still lost its third-straight game after the win against Nebraska to start the season. Bret Bielema has a lot of work to do.

Previous Rank Change

13 –

12

Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QD69s_0c0mxYfN00
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

You never know what you’re going to get from Northwestern from year to year. Unfortunately this season it appears as though there’s a lot of work to do in order for the Wildcats to be good at the game of American football. The latest was a loss to Duke.

Previous Rank Change

12 –

11

Indiana Hoosiers (1-2, 0-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7yVm_0c0mxYfN00
Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Indiana played pretty well for most of the game against a top ten Cincinnati team, but the Hoosiers have not been the team we thought they would heading into this season. Can Tom Allen get his team turned around?

Previous Rank Change

11 –

10

Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUyXc_0c0mxYfN00
Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Purdue has played reasonably well this season and just lost its first game against a highly ranked Notre Dame team. We are still waiting to see how the Boilermakers stack up when Big Ten play begins.

Previous Rank Change

10 –

9

Maryland Terrapins (1-0, 3-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47x0Vs_0c0mxYfN00
Sept. 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Yes, Maryland is undefeated, but barely getting by a very bad Illinois team does nothing for perception. Maybe the ‘Terps bounce back, but I don’t know that Maryland is better than any of the teams we’re ranking ahead of it at this point. Prove us wrong.

Previous Rank Change

8 -1

8

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xikn1_0c0mxYfN00
Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Rutgers moving down has more to do with how good Minnesota looked as opposed to what Rutgers didn’t do. There’s still not a win against any kind of competition, so we’ll wait to see what happens in Big Ten play.

Previous Rank Change

7 -1

7

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30n5Zd_0c0mxYfN00
Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) rushes with the ball in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Minnesota had a very impressive 30-0 outing against a Colorado team that gave Texas A&M all it could handle a week prior, and did it on the road. Add that to the pretty good showing against Ohio State, and the Golden Gophers look like they are going to give conference teams some issues this year.

Previous Rank Change

8

6

Wisconsin Badgers (1-1, 0-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Hlor_0c0mxYfN00
Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) hands off to running back Jalen Berger (8) during second-half action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Wisconsin was off this week and we still don’t really know if the offense is going to keep pace with the defense we’ve seen. The Badgers might end up being really, really good, but the loss to Penn State at home still sticks out like a sore thumb.

Previous Rank Change

5 -1

5

Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vGZx_0c0mxYfN00
Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We can’t ignore what Michigan State is doing any longer after a mighty impressive win against Miami (FL) on the road. It’s true that the Hurricanes simply might not be that good, but the Spartans are a physical, confident bunch that are clearly better than last year.

Previous Rank Change

6

4

Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1, 1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OOpK_0c0mxYfN00
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) makes a juke move on Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Kendarin Ray (1) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Do I believe Ohio State will ultimately be here at the end of the year? No. However, based on what we’ve seen with a loss to Oregon, and with the struggles against Tulsa, the Buckeyes are a work in progress and this is about where they’ve shown they belong right now. Watch for improvement from this young team that still has a ton of talent though.

Previous Rank Change

2 -2

3

Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6VgV_0c0mxYfN00
Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We’ve seen a preseason swoon from Michigan before only to see a fall off a cliff, but this continues to feel different. The Wolverines have the physicality and skill to potentially be a major player in the Big Ten this year. Will it last?

Previous Rank Change

4

2

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ej8U3_0c0mxYfN00
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores what would be the game-winning touchdown during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Remember last season? Throw that away because this Penn State team looks like an improved bunch that has two solid wins already on the season. The latest was a statement against a ranked SEC Auburn team. We still have doubts about the offense, but it looks to be figuring some things out.

Previous Rank Change

3

1

Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0, 1-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeO2r_0c0mxYfN00
Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Iowa may have had a little bit of a letdown in the first half this week against Kent State, but that’s excusable when the Hawkeyes have looked as solid as they have so far through the first couple of weeks. It was still a solid 30-7 win, and someone has to solve the riddle of this defense to win the West Division and potentially Big Ten championship.

Previous Rank Change

1 –

Gallery

Best photos from Ohio State's win over Tulsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bioYx_0c0mxYfN00

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, MI
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Spartans#Michigan Wolverines#American Football#Penn State#Sec#Texas A M#Nebraska#Huskers#Big Red#Hoosiers#Purdue#Notre Dame#Boilermakers#Maryland Terrapins#Rutgers#Previous Rank Change#Badgers#Ohio State Buckeyes
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners issue apology to fans who attended Nebraska game

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione has issued an apology to fans who attended Saturday’s game against Nebraska. In a Twitter post Sunday, Castiglione acknowledged the concession operations were not up to Sooner standards. “We want to acknowledge the complaints we have received about concession operations from fans attending yesterday’s...
siriusxm.com

SiriusXM Big Ten Radio’s power rankings – Week 2

Pete Pistone and the rest of the SiriusXM Big Ten Radio team will unveil power rankings each week of the college football season. Check out their 2021 preseason power rankings below, and start listening to SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (Ch. 372) on the SiriusXM app now. It was a wild...
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
LonghornCountry

Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

On October 2, the Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth. The Big 12 conference announced that the game will be yet another early 11 a.m. CT, kickoff time (ABC). Currently, Texas leads the series with a 63-27-1...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
AthlonSports.com

Fresno State Football: Valley Roots Have Bulldogs Back in the Top 25

PASADENA, Calif. — Outside of Rose Bowl Stadium prior to kickoff of Fresno State's upset of No. 13-ranked UCLA, red-clad groups greeted one another with loud chants in support of the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs' 40-37 defeat of UCLA seemed perhaps overdue after Fresno State had already taken another highly ranked...
PASADENA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy