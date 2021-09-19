Big Ten Football power rankings after Week 3: Power at the top?

The Big Ten had a very good day on Saturday. Penn State took down SEC foe Auburn, Minnesota blasted a Colorado team that just gave Texas A&M all it could handle last week, and Michigan State embarrassed Miami (FL).

That in combination with Ohio State and Iowa not putting their best foot forward this week makes the power rankings even more challenging than previous weeks to figure out. Oh, and don’t forget about Michigan putting up 63 points against Northern Illinois.

The Big Ten, unlike recent years, looks more wide open than it has in a long time, and these power rankings are sure to reshuffle weekly as we continue to see the teams at the top battle it out. It’ll get even more interesting when the heart of conference play starts.

But enough about all of that. Here’s where we see the Big Ten football power rankings after Week 3.

14

Nebraska Cornhusker (2-2, 0-2)

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to hand off the ball to running back Markese Steppingstones (30) during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Nebraska gave Oklahoma a scare, and the ‘Huskers look like an improving bunch, but we can’t put Big Red over a team that beat them this year yet until we see a meaningful win.

Previous Rank Change

14 –

13

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 1-1)

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws a pass in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

The Illini looked a little better against Maryland but still lost its third-straight game after the win against Nebraska to start the season. Bret Bielema has a lot of work to do.

Previous Rank Change

13 –

12

Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

You never know what you’re going to get from Northwestern from year to year. Unfortunately this season it appears as though there’s a lot of work to do in order for the Wildcats to be good at the game of American football. The latest was a loss to Duke.

Previous Rank Change

12 –

11

Indiana Hoosiers (1-2, 0-1)

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Indiana played pretty well for most of the game against a top ten Cincinnati team, but the Hoosiers have not been the team we thought they would heading into this season. Can Tom Allen get his team turned around?

Previous Rank Change

11 –

10

Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0)

Purdue running back Zander Horvath (40) runs the ball during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Purdue has played reasonably well this season and just lost its first game against a highly ranked Notre Dame team. We are still waiting to see how the Boilermakers stack up when Big Ten play begins.

Previous Rank Change

10 –

9

Maryland Terrapins (1-0, 3-0)

Sept. 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Yes, Maryland is undefeated, but barely getting by a very bad Illinois team does nothing for perception. Maybe the ‘Terps bounce back, but I don’t know that Maryland is better than any of the teams we’re ranking ahead of it at this point. Prove us wrong.

Previous Rank Change

8 -1

8

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0)

Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Rutgers moving down has more to do with how good Minnesota looked as opposed to what Rutgers didn’t do. There’s still not a win against any kind of competition, so we’ll wait to see what happens in Big Ten play.

Previous Rank Change

7 -1

7

Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-1)

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) rushes with the ball in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Minnesota had a very impressive 30-0 outing against a Colorado team that gave Texas A&M all it could handle a week prior, and did it on the road. Add that to the pretty good showing against Ohio State, and the Golden Gophers look like they are going to give conference teams some issues this year.

Previous Rank Change

8

6

Wisconsin Badgers (1-1, 0-1)

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) hands off to running back Jalen Berger (8) during second-half action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Wisconsin was off this week and we still don’t really know if the offense is going to keep pace with the defense we’ve seen. The Badgers might end up being really, really good, but the loss to Penn State at home still sticks out like a sore thumb.

Previous Rank Change

5 -1

5

Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 1-0)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We can’t ignore what Michigan State is doing any longer after a mighty impressive win against Miami (FL) on the road. It’s true that the Hurricanes simply might not be that good, but the Spartans are a physical, confident bunch that are clearly better than last year.

Previous Rank Change

6

4

Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1, 1-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) makes a juke move on Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Kendarin Ray (1) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Do I believe Ohio State will ultimately be here at the end of the year? No. However, based on what we’ve seen with a loss to Oregon, and with the struggles against Tulsa, the Buckeyes are a work in progress and this is about where they’ve shown they belong right now. Watch for improvement from this young team that still has a ton of talent though.

Previous Rank Change

2 -2

3

Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0)

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We’ve seen a preseason swoon from Michigan before only to see a fall off a cliff, but this continues to feel different. The Wolverines have the physicality and skill to potentially be a major player in the Big Ten this year. Will it last?

Previous Rank Change

4

2

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0)

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores what would be the game-winning touchdown during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Remember last season? Throw that away because this Penn State team looks like an improved bunch that has two solid wins already on the season. The latest was a statement against a ranked SEC Auburn team. We still have doubts about the offense, but it looks to be figuring some things out.

Previous Rank Change

3

1

Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0, 1-0)

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Iowa may have had a little bit of a letdown in the first half this week against Kent State, but that’s excusable when the Hawkeyes have looked as solid as they have so far through the first couple of weeks. It was still a solid 30-7 win, and someone has to solve the riddle of this defense to win the West Division and potentially Big Ten championship.

Previous Rank Change

1 –

