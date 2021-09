It was another dud for Robinson, as it will be tough for the running back to find success with the team playing from behind more times than not. The one bright side, however, is that he was the clear leader in the backfield. Carlos Hyde only handled two total touches to Robinson's 14. He gets the Cardinals in Week 3, who just allowed Dalvin Cook to rush for 131 yards, though game script figures to be a major concern moving forward for the second-year back. He's more of an RB3 until the Jaguars' offense can find some sort of identity.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO