CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 Things to Watch: Steelers Bring Fans, Injuries, Mismatches Into Week 2 vs. Raiders

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome back to Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

For the first time since 2019, the Steelers bring a full house to the North Shore during the regular season. Maybe this isn't Ben Roethlisberger's last ride, but maybe it is, and there's no better way to start it off than a win in Buffalo and a welcome back party on Art Rooney Drive.

The Steelers are 1-0 heading into their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. As kickoff approaches, here's what we're watching.

Chuks Okorafor vs. Maxx Crosby

Big Ben says Crosby is great because of where he went to school. The rest of the NFL doesn't really know what makes this edge rusher so dominant, but they're pretty worried about the damage he can do against them.

Okorafor remains a very questionable part of the Steelers' offensive line. It won't be much easier for rookie Dan Moore Jr. against Carl Nassib, but Crosby's two sacks and five quarterback hits in Week 1 leave a lot of room for concern against Okorafor.

This is the matchup to watch on the o-line. It could also be the make-or-break matchup for the offense as a whole.

Steelers Injuries

The Steelers got hit with two late-week injuries on Friday. Inside linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden are both questionable heading into kickoff with groin issues.

If Haden can't go, there's faith in James Pierre and Cam Sutton to man the outside successfully. They both played well against Buffalo and there's really no reason they shouldn't again in Week 2.

Bush's absence could mean Robert Spillane steps into the starting role. This leaves the Steelers looking for alternatives against tight end Darren Waller.

Pittsburgh can't put Spillane on Waller, ever, but they also can't let Joe Schobert be the only linebacker to cover him. It's going to be interesting watching the adjustments.

The Running Game

"We need to run the ball better," offensive coordinator Matt Canada said Thursday. "You can ask me that every time we do this. I'm gonna say that every time. Obviously, we always want to run the ball better no matter how well we run it. Yeah, we wanna run the ball better."

A pretty straightforward response after Najee Harris ran the ball 16 times for 45 yards in Week 1 against the Bills.

This week, the Raiders are without Gerald McCoy, which could leave room for opportunity inside. If the Steelers take advantage of it, this offense adds a dimension they haven't had in over two years. A dimension they need to be successful this season.

Interior Defensive Line

The Raiders put right guard Denzelle Good on IR this week with an ACL tear. That means Jermaine Eluemunor will get the start in Week 2 against the Steelers.

Chris Wormley will be the man lined up across from Eluemunor most times, which is a great look for the veteran defensive end. At other times, the Steelers will try to put an outside linebacker in the gap and try to rush him. Maybe they'll even switch Cam Heyward around a few times to take advantage of the mismatch.

The Steelers are going to attack the weak spot, which could lead to an even better performance from the defensive front than last week.

The Fans

Heinz Field is going to be a mad house Sunday afternoon. If you went downtown in the last 48 hours, you saw more people than you've probably seen all summer.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said it best, "there's a difference between 100,000 rooting for you and 75,000 rooting against you."

This is the NFL. It's not "my team all the time," it's "screw your team, my team is the best." These fans know it, these fans embrace it, and there really might not be a better group in the stands than Steelers Nation.

This stadium is going to be LOUD. And man, is that exciting.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Ben Roethlisberger Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked lifeless at times on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. As if things weren’t bad enough on that side of the ball, it turns out Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury this week. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger...
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt practices after Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers should pay All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he was "optimistic" star pass-rusher T.J. Watt would practice with teammates in full on Wednesday after the two-time First-Team All-Pro participated only in individual drills throughout the summer because he's on the final year of his rookie contract and understandably wants a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Steelers Injuries#Interior Defensive Line#Ir#Acl#Steelers Nation#Allsteelers Si Steelers
chatsports.com

Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 2 vs. the Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their first game of the 2021 NFL season under their belt and are ready to continue the season at Heinz Field. After getting a feel for the inactive list last week, the nature of the depth chart has shown us how things may shake out early in the season. The biggest factors now are injuries and players with a questionable status.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers vs. Bills: 4 Buffalo players fans should watch out for

What four Bills players should Steelers fans watch out for going into the two teams’ 2021 regular-season opener in Buffalo?. We are just days away from finally having Pittsburgh Steelers football back, and they face a familiar foe as their first test of the 2021 season. The Buffalo Bills have...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers' Devin Bush, Joe Haden Questionable for Week 2 vs. Raiders

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received two late-week injuries prior to their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush are both listed as questionable for Week 2 with groin injuries. Both Bush and Haden were full participants prior to Friday's practice. They...
NFL
steelers.com

Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Raiders

TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh on CBS (KDKA-TV) Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 9:00 a.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game. Don't miss a minute of the action... check out all of the ways that you can watch,...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
476
Followers
564
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy