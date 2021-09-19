‘He’s dying:’ A teen called 911 call for her dad with COVID and watched her life turn upside down

Mallory Dunlap thought her father was getting better. Earlier in the week, on that Tuesday in November, he had started feeling sick. Her mother, Julie Wallace, was wearing a face of constant concern, and so Mallory, who was 17, was worried, too, although she tried to hide it from her little sister, Camille. Suddenly, everyone in the house was wearing masks and the girls were told to stay away from their father, who was quarantined upstairs.