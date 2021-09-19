JEAN SEGURA, BRYCE HARPER HAD 4 RBI’S IN PHILS WIN

Jean Segura opened the scoring with a solo homer in the 1st and another solo in the 3rd inning against the Mets. The Phillies didn’t score again until the seventh, when they brought home three runs to make it a 5-1 game. With left-hander Brad Hand on the mound, Freddy Galvis doubled down the left-field line, scoring Brad Miller. Four batters later, Trevor May was on the mound for New York to face Harper, who doubled to right field to send Galvis and Odúbel Herrera home.