Steve Baird, born in Bermuda Jan 15, 1950, to Rodney Baird and Evelyn Bough Baird has gone to join his love, Janet. Steve is survived by his beloved daughter Regna Frank and her siblings Zephyr Frank, Zachary Baird and Rachel Baird, and his grandchildren Nolan, Paulo, Angus, Henri, Connor, and Gabriela. As well as his sister Laura, and his brother Michael.

OBITUARIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO