FILM | Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was impressive in week one win over Patriots

I really don’t know what’s going on. The truth is, the league promised us we would all have All-22 by now, and the only ones that have access either. Nevertheless, as someone that has indeed found a workaround (for now), I’m going to be the modern-day Robin Hood. If it isn’t clear by now, since the first photoshop I made of Jarvis Landry and Co. as Power Rangers—all I’ve ever wanted to do is create things I would like to see as a diehard Miami Dolphins fan. And quite frankly, things others aren’t doing.