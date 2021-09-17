2207 Lochwood Ct, Henrico, VA 23238

Well loved one owner home in the Carver, Pocahontas, Godwin school district. Bring your DIY skills and imagination to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a well landscaped cul-de-sac lot with fenced rear yard. Great bones! Carpet over hardwood in the living room, dining room, hallway and all 3 bedrooms. Carpet over tile in the bathroom. Mechanical systems have been meticulously maintained over the years. The homeowners loved their yard and filled it with mature trees, plantings and hardy Zoysia grass, known for its soft texture underfoot and fantastic tolerance to heat and drought. EXTRAS: New roof 2017, new oven 2021, washer, dryer, fridge and freezer convey, paved driveway sealed 2017, new battery in the whole house generator 2020, gas furnace, HVAC and generator all serviced Aug 2021, new hot water heater 2020, yearly termite inspection with termite traps installed in 2020, replacement windows installed approximately 10 years ago, new roof installed on the shed recently, and the walk-up partially floored attic and huge laundry room provide lots of storage options. Close to I-64 for a quick commute to Richmond and beyond and just minutes to Short Pump Town Center, grocery & schools.