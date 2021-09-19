COVID-19 Relief Funds, Election Canvass on Supervisors’ Agenda
Continued discussion and possible action regarding COVID-19 relief funds are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting. The agenda also includes a public hearing followed by possible acknowledgement of a proposed animal confinement feeding operation in Crawford Township, action on a fiscal year 2022 county budget amendment and adjustments to appropriations, a personnel change request from the sheriff’s office, and possible action regarding Washington County Ambulance Service Basic Life Support. The meeting will conclude with an official canvass of the September 14th special election.www.kciiradio.com
