Tottenham, England and West Ham greats lead tributes to Jimmy Greaves

 5 days ago
Geoff Hurst has paid tribute to Jimmy Greaves following his death at the age of 81 (PA) (PA Archive)

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats Alan Mullery and Sir Geoff Hurst have hailed “the best goalscorer to ever play” and “terrific guy” Jimmy Greaves as tributes poured in following the death of the former Spurs striker.

Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.

His former Spurs team-mate Mullery told Sky Sports: “I am at Brighton, looking at the pitch and can picture Jimmy on the field, side-footing the ball past the keeper. He was a wonderful, wonderful footballer, the best goalscorer to ever play.

“He had to play (in an era) to stop people kicking lumps out of him, scored goals for fun, you’d be irritated that he’d not touched the ball and then bang, back in the net.

“I just don’t know how much more I can give to say he was the best goalscorer I have ever seen.”

Greaves spent a season with AC Milan between his prolific careers with Chelsea and then Tottenham.

Mullery added: “I don’t think you can get more famous, everywhere I go, I was in Italy and someone said to me ‘Jimmy Greaves, great scorer’, he was only there a year!

He was the best goalscorer I have ever seen

“Everywhere he went he scored goals, you’d get no players like that today.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Micky Hazard tweeted: “Today we lost our greatest Jimmy Greaves.

“Words cannot explain how I feel and my thoughts and prayers go out to his wonderful family.

“Heaven has gained our hero and what a Spurs team we have up there. Rest in (peace) my friend, Jimmy you are simply the greatest Spur ever.”

Ossie Ardiles, who played for Spurs throughout the 1980s, tweeted: “RIP Jimmy. Great player, great man. Very funny. Humble. Jimmy epitomises what Spurs is: “To dare is to do”… “When you come to meet the great goalscorer in heaven it matters not if you win or lose but how you played the game”.

“My prayers and thoughts with his family and friends.”

Tottenham hailed Greaves’ goal return for the club during a successful near-decade at White Hart Lane.

“Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy’s strike rate was phenomenal,” the club tweeted. “His Spurs return was 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970 – 220 goals in 321 league games, 32 goals in 36 FA Cup ties, five in just eight League Cup ties and nine in 14 European matches.”

Two of Greaves’ former clubs, Spurs and Chelsea, face each other in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Reacting to his death on Sky Sports News, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara said: “We are going to be able to witness that (grief) today, everyone will see it, and an amazing round of applause for him.

“It’s not easy to build a legacy at a club, Jimmy was an icon, football legend, Spurs have been very lucky to have such a great player as part of their club.

“A truly sad day to have lost someone so great. He is definitely a legend.”

Chelsea added their own tribute when they tweeted: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

West Ham issued a statement which read: “Everyone at West Ham United has been extremely saddened by the news that legendary striker Jimmy Greaves passed away this morning at the age of 81.

“A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, the prolific goalscorer spent two seasons with the Hammers towards the end of his illustrious playing career, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances, including two on a memorable debut at Manchester City in March 1970.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZOfO_0c0mvRH200
Jimmy Greaves lines up for England in 1966 (PA) (PA Wire)

“There will be a minute’s applause ahead of KO today (against Manchester United) at London Stadium, while players will also wear black armbands in tribute to Jimmy.”

A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, although he did not feature in the final victory over West Germany, Greaves scored 44 goals across 57 senior appearances for the Three Lions.

Hurst, who scored a famous hat-trick at Wembley as Greaves missed out, paid tribute to his former England and West Ham team-mate.

The 79-year-old tweeted: “One of the truly great goalscorers, terrific guy with an absolutely brilliant sense of humour, the best. It has been a difficult time for him, he can now rest in peace.”

The England team account tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Greaves at the age of 81.

“Jimmy was part of our (World Cup)-winning squad and scored a remarkable 44 goals in 57 games for the #ThreeLions.

“All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs.”

England manager Gareth Southgate said on the Football Association website: “Jimmy Greaves was someone who was admired by all who love football, regardless of club allegiances.

“I was privileged to be able to meet Jimmy’s family last year at Tottenham Hotspur as the club marked his 80th birthday. My thoughts are with them and I know the entire game will mourn his passing.

“Jimmy certainly deserves inclusion in any list of England’s best players, given his status as one of our greatest goalscorers and his part in our 1966 World Cup success.

“We will pay tribute to his memory at our home match with Hungary at Wembley Stadium next month. His place in our history will never be forgotten.”

Current England captain Harry Kane tweeted: “RIP Jimmy Greaves. A true legend and one of the great goalscorers. Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Alan Shearer, another prolific former England striker, tweeted: “RIP Legend. Goals, Goals, Goals. A remarkable goal scorer.”

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Everton: Rafael Benitez demands defensive improvement after Toffees come unstuck at QPR

Everton boss Rafael Benitez stressed the need for the Toffees to improve in defence following their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sky Bet Championship side QPR.Tuesday’s third-round tie at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium saw Benitez’s men crash out on penalties after a 2-2 draw.Everton, who were beaten 3-0 at Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, twice trailed to Charlie Austin headers, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend netting equalisers.In the subsequent shoot-out, Jimmy Dunne converted the winning penalty after Tom Davies’ kick had been saved by Seny Dieng as QPR triumphed 8-7.Benitez told evertontv: “The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We’ve reached all our goals,’ says Sarina Wiegman after England Women score 10 in win over Luxembourg

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her delight at the “good job” done by her team after they thrashed Luxembourg 10-0.Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice at the Stade de Luxembourg as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group, four days after beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under Wiegman.The Dutchwoman told a post-match press conference: “I thought the performance was good. It’s pretty hard to make the game against such opponents.“You have possession most of the game, you have to keep the tempo up. When we...
SPORTS
The Independent

Arsenal add late gloss to routine win over battling AFC Wimbledon

Arsenal eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable victory over spirited League One side AFC Wimbledon.The Gunners have returned to winning ways of late and Mikel Arteta would have been pleased to see his side add goals to their recently-discovered guile with this 3-0 victory.It took them until the latter stages to do so, however, with Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up Arsenal’s place in the next round.This was a chance to give much-needed game time to the likes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bielsa pleased for youngsters as Leeds edge past Fulham on ‘difficult night’

Marcelo Bielsa admitted his Leeds players had endured a “difficult” evening after they edged past Fulham 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out in their Carabao Cup clash at Craven Cottage.Neither side had been able to find a breakthrough in normal time, and after five penalties each there was still nothing to separate the sides with both successfully converting three apiece.Teenager Stuart McKinstry scored for Leeds to make it 6-5, but Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz was unable to convert, leaving Leeds to progress.“It was difficult for us. We conceded too many chances to the opponent,” Bielsa said. “It was difficult for all our...
SOCCER
