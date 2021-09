On Saturday, Sept. 11 in Lock Haven, there were several tributes to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Throughout the day on Saturday, runners, walkers and cyclists kept American flags moving throughout the community in remembrance of 9/11. Two of the event flags were presented to a Veteran and a community member following the event. In addition, the Rotary Club of Downtown Lock Haven also did an “Angel Lights” tribute which transformed the park, starting at dusk. Lock Haven’s annual 9/11 Moving Tribute was held in downtown on Saturday, Sept. 11. The community came together once again to make sure that American flags kept moving throughout the downtown area over the course of the day. Also on Saturday, the Lock Haven University community came together and placed flags on campus — one for each victim of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The flags were place by the Student Veteran Alliance.

