Car crash in Shreveport may be related to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La - A car crash in Shreveport that may stem from a shooting. This one happening just after midnight. Police got a call about multiple shots fired on the 4400 block of Barbara Street. Police say the caller told them people inside a small white car were firing shots and then took off at high rate of speed. A car matching that description crashed nearby on Kennedy Drive. A male was removed using the jaws of life, his condition is unknown. Not too far from the crash, two male juveniles who had guns according to police were taken into custody for questioning.