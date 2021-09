There were lots of things said about Jimmy Greaves. Some claimed he was lazy. Others suggested that he was a “natural” goalscorer, as if you could be born with that exceptional talent. There were even people who criticised the striker, saying “all he did was score goals”.All he did was score goals. Let that sink in. It is the game’s primary skill and some were prepared to use it as criticism of Greaves – or at the very least as a backhanded compliment.There was an element of truth in the assertion. The east Londoner was a stripped-down predator. Everything he...

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO