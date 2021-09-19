CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-20 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit Gusty Offshore Winds and Increasingly Dry Conditions Tonight through Monday .An early autumn offshore flow event will impact portions of interior northwest California beginning tonight and continuing Monday. Although substantial wetting rainfall is expected farther to the north through this morning, rainfall amounts across southern and eastern Lake County are expected to total less than a tenth of an inch. As high pressure builds quickly in to the north tonight into Monday, winds will shift from northwesterly to northeasterly and become gusty, especially over exposed higher slopes and ridges. This wind will bring in much drier air, followed by a hotter and drier day on Monday. Some locally breezy conditions may persist over the exposed ridgetops Monday night, but expect winds will be lighter overall. However, humidity recoveries heading into Tuesday morning will be much poorer. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 264. * WIND...Northeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30 to 40 mph over exposed ridgetops. * HUMIDITY...Sunday night recoveries of 40 to 60 percent lowest over ridgetops. Humidity in the teens on Monday afternoon. Recoveries Tuesday morning only in the 25 to 40 percent range. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts will spread rapidly due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds, in areas that do not receive much wetting rains over the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
County
Lake County, CA
State
California State
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Fire Weather Watch#Ridgetops
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Lawmakers say Biden must do more on global vaccines

President Biden is facing calls from lawmakers and advocates to go farther in helping vaccinate the world against COVID-19, even after pledging an additional 500 million doses at a summit on Wednesday. The additional 500 million Pfizer doses for the world that Biden announced at a summit seeking to rally...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy