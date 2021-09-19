CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A sunfilled Sunday

By Derek Bowen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny days will slip away as we head into the middle of the week. Expect the sun to shine with pleasant and comfortable temperatures Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s! Tuesday will be filled with clouds, with rainfall coming late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

