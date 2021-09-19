Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hunterdon, northwestern Camden, southwestern Warren, northwestern Mercer, northwestern Burlington, east central Montgomery, Bucks and northeastern Philadelphia Counties through 230 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Erwinna to Feasterville-Trevose to Voorhees. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Ewing, Willingboro, Voorhees, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Burlington, Bristol, Doylestown, Byram, Riverside, Berlin, Palmyra and Hatboro. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 5. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 343 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 26 and 40. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 16. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 30 and 49, and between mile markers 75 and 76. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 41 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO