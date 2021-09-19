CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 13:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, with localized amounts up to 4 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Along the Dalton Highway. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...8 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. North winds gusting to 30 mph are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Significant Snow Late Tonight Through Saturday Morning Snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight over the Steese, Elliott and Parks Highways, including the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas. The heaviest snow will occur from 4am Friday until 4am Saturday. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected by the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning. East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause low visibility in blowing snow over summits of the Steese and Elliot Highways. In the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas, light snow is expected to develop after midnight tonight, with snow picking up after 4am Friday. By the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning, between 2 and 3 inches of snow are expected in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, while Eielson is expected to have 4 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...8 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Coastal Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM AKDT FRIDAY FOR THE ANCHORAGE HILLSIDE AND SOUTH FORK EAGLE RIVER * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Anchorage Hillside and South Fork Eagle River. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow will develop across the Anchorage Hillside and higher elevations of Eagle River this evening and continue through Friday afternoon. Rain or a rain/snow mix is expected for lower elevations across the Anchorage Bowl this evening, changing to all snow overnight with heavier snowfall rates possible around the morning commute. Wet snow is expected to continue across the lower elevations through Friday morning before changing back to rain or a rain/snow mix by Friday afternoon. 2 to 6 inches of wet snow is possible for east Anchorage, Eagle River, and along the Glenn Highway. 1 to 3 inches is possible across west Anchorage.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 12:18 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/12 AM 4.1 1.7 1.6 0 Minor 24/01 PM 2.9 0.5 0.8 0 None 25/01 AM 3.4 1.0 0.9 0 None 25/01 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None 26/01 AM 3.4 1.0 1.0 0 None 26/02 PM 2.9 0.5 1.0 0 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 23:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The high tide at Washington Channel was at 10:41 PM this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until midnight EDT. * At 1004 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Cypress National Preserve. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Advisory continues for the Tennessee River at Savannah. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 365.8 feet. * Action stage is 365.0 feet. * Flood stage is 370.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 358.3 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Campsites along Towboat Lane are flooding.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING High tide has passed and flooding is no longer expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hunterdon, northwestern Camden, southwestern Warren, northwestern Mercer, northwestern Burlington, east central Montgomery, Bucks and northeastern Philadelphia Counties through 230 PM EDT At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Erwinna to Feasterville-Trevose to Voorhees. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Ewing, Willingboro, Voorhees, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Burlington, Bristol, Doylestown, Byram, Riverside, Berlin, Palmyra and Hatboro. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 5. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 343 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 26 and 40. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 16. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 30 and 49, and between mile markers 75 and 76. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 41 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Compromise Street begins to flood in Annapolis. Flooding of much of the City Dock parking lot is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 7:50 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 PM 3.0 1.6 1.5 0 Minor 24/08 AM 2.5 1.1 1.2 0 None 24/09 PM 2.6 1.2 1.0 0 Minor 25/08 AM 2.2 0.8 1.0 0 None 25/09 PM 2.6 1.2 1.1 0 Minor 26/09 AM 2.2 0.8 1.1 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Glades County in southern Florida North Central Hendry County in southern Florida * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 1045 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport and Lake Hicpochee.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest wind 10 to 20 knots. Wave heights 4 to 7 ft. * WHERE...La Porte county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. The Beach Hazards Statement may need to be extended into Friday morning.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

