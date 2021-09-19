Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-19 13:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-20 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.alerts.weather.gov
