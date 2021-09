I recently came across a TikTok showing a very futuristic-looking bathroom that is apparently located at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport. The video shows a screen outside of the restroom with the standard Women’s bathroom marker and a section at the bottom of the screen that tells you how close the nearest restroom is and how many stalls are available. My first thought, as well as the person that posted the video, was how they know how many stalls are available.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO