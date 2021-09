(September 10, 2021) – Salsa Night with Dana on Mondays starting Aug. 30 through Oct. 11, 7 to 8 p.m. Dana De Luz leads this Salsa 101 six-week series where you’ll learn and perfect at least 15 easy salsa steps. Have fun while enjoying lively Latin music certain to get your hips moving! Each class will include a warm-up with Latin motion techniques and review of steps from the previous week. Then we’ll learn some new steps. Put on the music and shake those hips! Advanced registration is recommended. For the six week series the price is $120, or drop-in for $30 per session. Tickets are at bit.ly/SAA-salsa-mondays.

