CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone hack is sophisticated spying tech used by 'autocratic' governments, say researchers

By Brooke Crothers
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA serious iPhone software vulnerability has been traced to a firm accused of providing spy tech to autocratic governments. Here’s what you need to know. While analyzing the phone of a Saudi activist, researchers at Citizen Lab discovered a so-called "zero-day zero-click exploit" targeting Apple’s iMessage. The exploit is used against Apple iOS, MacOS and WatchOS devices, Citizen Lab said.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack iPhone

BOSTON (AP) — Apple released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers said could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any user action. Researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab said the security issue was exploited to plant spyware on...
CELL PHONES
TODAY.com

Update your iPhone: Spyware company using ‘terrifying’ hack, researchers say

Apple on Monday advised all users to update their devices after researchers warned that the Israeli spyware company NSO Group had developed a way to take control over nearly any Apple computer, watch or iPhone. “It’s absolutely terrifying,” said John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at The Citizen Lab, which recently...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Anchorage Daily News

New Pegasus hack found targeting Apple devices through iMessage, researchers say

Spyware researchers have captured what they say is a new exploit from NSO Group’s Pegasus surveillance tool targeting iPhones and other Apple devices through iMessage, in yet another sign that chat apps have become a popular way to hack into the devices of political dissidents and human rights activists. Apple...
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

This US company sold iPhone hacking tools to UAE spies

When the United Arab Emirates paid over $1.3 million for a powerful and stealthy iPhone hacking tool in 2016, the monarchy’s spies—and the American mercenary hackers they hired—put it to immediate use. The tool exploited a flaw in Apple’s iMessage app to enable hackers to completely take over a victim’s...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Tech#Hack#Cloud Security#Saudi#Citizen Lab#Apple Ios#Macos#Watchos Devices#Aapl Apple Inc#Nso Group#Kaspersky Lab#Fox Business#Amnesty International#The Washington Post
techxplore.com

Addressing the issue of using hacked data in research efforts

A pair of health and ethics scientists, one with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, the other ETH Zurich, has published a Perspective piece in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, discussing the ethics of researchers using hacked data in their research efforts. In their paper, Marcello Ienca and Effy Vayena discuss the ethical boundaries involved in using hacked data, compare it with past similar situations and conclude by suggesting six requirements that they believe researchers should use when considering the use of hacked data.
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

Apple is studying mood detection using iPhone data. Critics say the tech is flawed

New information about a current study between UCLA and Apple shows that the iPhone maker is using facial recognition, patterns of speech, and an array of other passive behavior tracking to detect depression. The report, from Rolfe Winkler of The Wall Street Journal, raises concerns about the company’s foray into a field of computing called emotion AI, which some scientists say rests on faulty assumptions.
CELL PHONES
BBC

Spying concerns fuel the market for more secure tech

"People do not seem to understand that security and smartphones as one [single] concept simply do not exist," says Pim Donkers. Mr Donkers is a co-founder and chief executive of Switzerland's ARMA Instruments, a technology company which produces super-secure communication devices. So, more than most, he is keen to warn...
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Apple Wallet will soon allow users to add COVID-19 vaccination card

Apple, Inc. is set to roll out a digital copy of COVID-19 vaccination cards in the company's Apple Wallet app for users to present at businesses and venues. The company said in a post on Tuesday that the feature would be available in an "upcoming software update." "With iOS 15,...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Beta News

APT group uses Exchange vulnerability to spy on hotels, businesses and governments

Cybersecurity company ESET has released new research into FamousSparrow, a cyberespionage group attacking hotels worldwide, as well as governments, international organizations, engineering companies and law firms. The Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) group FamousSparrow has been exploiting the Microsoft Exchange vulnerability known as ProxyLogon, which allows hackers to take control of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Apple patches new zero-day bug used to hack iPhones and Macs

Apple has released security updates to fix a zero-day vulnerability exploited in the wild by attackers to hack into iPhones and Macs running older iOS and macOS versions. The zero-day patched today (tracked as CVE-2021-30869) [1, 2] was found in the XNU operating system kernel and was reported by Erye Hernandez and Clément Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, and Ian Beer of Google Project Zero.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple & big tech use 'loopholes' to escape merger regulations, says FTC

Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan says that Big Tech firms, including Apple, had exploited "loopholes" to make hundreds of acquisition deals without informing antitrust regulators. The FTC has published a report describing 819 incidents of transactions, over 10 years, which were small enough to not require regulatory approval. The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

F-Secure safe review: Limited but fuss-free antivirus protection

Finnish software company, F-Secure, has been in the antivirus business for almost 30 years, and its latest product for home users, F-Secure safe, combines excellent protection with a user-friendly interface.F-Secure is a subscription product, and the amount you pay depends on how many devices you want to cover. For three devices – it can cover Windows PCs, Macs, and mobile devices running Android and iOS – it’s £59.99 per year, for five it’s £79.99, and for seven devices you’ll need to shell out £99.99 a year. Happily, there’s a free trial, so you can try it out before making a...
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Workplace automation bots gain clout amid COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic-fueled growth in the adoption of software robots designed to ease routine office work is making one task a lot easier for chief information officers: selling the idea to their corporate bosses. The technology—known as robotic process automation, or software bots—became a critical tool last year during Covid-19 lockdowns...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy