Meet the Authors: John Thorndike, David Stebenne making in-person appearances

By The Columbus Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

** John Thorndike: In "The Last of his Mind: A Year in the Shadow of Alzheimer's," Thorndike recalls the final year in the life of his father, Joe Thorndike, who was the former managing editor of LIFE magazine. The memoir, first published in 2009, has been reissued with a new introduction that discusses the toll of Alzheimer's, which Joe Thorndike suffered, and a reader's guide. The event is free and will be held in-person at 7 p.m.Sept. 22, at Gramercy Books, 2424 E. Main St., Bexley. Those wishing to attend should be vaccinated and wear masks during the event. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com or www.gramercybooksbexley.com.

tribuneledgernews.com

Meet the Authors: Virtual and in-person appearances week of Sept. 12

Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 12:. ** Richard Cowdrey: The author and illustrate will celebrate his new children's book, "Fiona Finds a Friend," in a free, in-person event at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, at The Book Loft of German Village, 631 S. 3rd St. The fictional star of the book and its predecessor, "Fiona the Hippo," is based on the real baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Masks are recommended. To register, go to www.bookloft.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
LARKSPUR, CA

