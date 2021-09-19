CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins reveal uniform combination for Week 2 action

 5 days ago
ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST

The Miami Dolphins have revealed their fit for Week 2 of the 2021 regular season against the Buffalo Bills. As the Dolphins welcome a divisional rival to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time this season, Miami will be locked in and wearing their all-white uniform combination against the Bills. With the temperatures expected to push close to 90 degrees in time for kickoff, the Dolphins hopes of wearing all white and forcing the Bills into their blue uniforms will pay dividends late in the game.

Miami’s home field advantage is one of the best in football during the early portions of the year; the South Florida humidity is no joke and the Dolphins appear ready to lean into the potential benefits of being acclimated to the sun by wearing white. Add in the construction of Hard Rock Stadium — which should leave the Bills in the sun on their sideline until somewhere midway through the second half.

The forecast in Miami does call for some scattered thunderstorms; but that’s usually just another day in South Florida — so keep an eye on conditioning for both the Bills and Dolphins late in the game; particularly if the game remains close down into the final stretch.

