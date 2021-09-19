Colts vs. Rams: Staff picks and predictions for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) enter a tough matchup on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) come to visit Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 2 contest.

After a poor performance in Week 1 that led to a disappointing loss to open the season and now with a number of injuries to key players on both sides of the ball, it isn’t looking promising for the Colts to bounce back with a win this week.

The Rams are still 3.5-point favorites while the overwhelming majority of NFL experts are siding with a Colts’ loss.

Now, it’s time for the Colts Wire staff to make their picks:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Rams 29, Colts 17

There is simply too much going against the Colts this week. The Rams showed in Week 1 they are legit contenders in the NFC while the Colts showed they still struggle against top teams in the league.

On top of that, the Colts are dealing with massive injuries at key spots. Right tackle Braden Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes have been ruled out. A decision hasn’t yet been made on left tackle Eric Fisher. Left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard are expected to play through injuries. Seven players are questionable for this matchup. It’s a mess.

The Colts defense couldn’t stop Shane Waldron’s offense, which stems from the Sean McVay tree. They are likely to struggle against the man himself this week while the offense fails to sustain drives. Carson Wentz will be under pressure constantly for the second week in a row.

This one has the chance to get ugly in a hurry.

Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL): Rams 28, Colts 23

The Indianapolis Colts are entering Sunday tied with the New Orleans Saints for having the most players (9) on the final injury report. Which includes Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes who have been already ruled out. Los Angeles Rams will have their full arsenal of weapons since they have no players with an injury designation heading into the matchup. This is a recipe for disaster unless Frank Reich can pull a rabbit out of a hat and surprise everyone with some tricks up his sleeve. Barring that happening, I see the Colts struggling to keep up with the high potent LA offense unless they can control the clock with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Rams win in Lucas Oil Stadium 28 – 23.

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Rams 31, Colts 14

The tough start to the year does not get any easier this week for Frank Reich and company, as the L.A. Rams travel to the Circle City. After shutting down the Chicago Bears in Week 1, the Rams look like legitimate contenders in the NFC and are looking to go 2-0 against a Colts team that struggled much of last week.

Injuries are a huge factor in this one, with key players like Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith ending up on the final report. Offensive line health is a requirement with Aaron Donald lining up on the other side of the ball. He will be the X-factor in this one.

Ultimately the Colts will struggle on offense and defense with many players banged up. Carson Wentz was under constant pressure last week against Seattle, and expect that trend to continue against L.A. The Colts will look to get healthy with a tough battle in Nashville on the horizon.

Nick Melillo (@CircleCity21): Colts 23, Rams 21

I gotta go with the home team getting the upset in a game not many if anybody is giving Indianapolis a chance. The much-talked-about battle in the trenches will be what decides this game, and although the Colts struggled last week in protection the talent is there for them to bounce back.

If Indianapolis can just keep Aaron Donald’s impact on this game at a minimum, and get some decent pressure on Matt Stafford, there’s a solid chance the Colts can get the job done. If any player is up to the monumental task of going against Donald it’s All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and I’m looking for a big game from him.

Standings

1. Kevin (1-0)

2. John (1-0)

3. Cody (0-1)

4. Nick (0-1)