Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve meeting will be the highlight of the coming week and while no change is expected officials are likely to hint that they are moving closer to scaling back stimulus measures. Besides the Fed meeting, the U.S. economic calendar is light, with mostly updates on the housing market and some earnings. Several other central banks will also hold meetings in the week ahead, including the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. Meanwhile, embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande faces the prospect of defaulting on its debts, stoking fears of contagion that could spread to markets outside of China. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.