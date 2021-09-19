CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The Federal Reserve meeting will be the highlight of the coming week and while no change is expected officials are likely to hint that they are moving closer to scaling back stimulus measures. Besides the Fed meeting, the U.S. economic calendar is light, with mostly updates on the housing market and some earnings. Several other central banks will also hold meetings in the week ahead, including the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. Meanwhile, embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande faces the prospect of defaulting on its debts, stoking fears of contagion that could spread to markets outside of China. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest finish in over 6 weeks

Gold futures moved sharply lower on Thursday to log their lowest finish in more than six weeks. The loss is "related to a combination of factors centered around investor confidence improving and fear easing," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. So far, China property giant Evergrande's problems have been contained, the Federal Reserve is moving toward tapering and at the Bank of England's monetary policy committee vote, there were two "hawkish dissenters" calling for reducing stimulus as well, he said. "A more hawkish trend for central banks improves the value of paper money relative to hard currency like gold." December gold fell $29, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,749.80 an ounce, the lowest most-active contract finish since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
WSB Radio

Stocks rise on Wall Street, erasing most weekly losses

Stocks on Wall Street were broadly higher in afternoon trading Thursday, erasing weekly losses for most of the major indexes. The rally extends the gains from a day before, when the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year. The S&P...
Person
Jerome Powell
U.S. Stock Futures Extend Two Sessions of Gain

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded higher in early APAC deals on Friday, extending two consecutive sessions of gain amid improved risk sentiment after the Federal Reserve flagged plans to dial back pandemic-era stimulus later this year, citing a strong economic recovery, while investors proved optimistic that China Evergrande’s failure to pay its debt obligations would not pose a systemic financial risk.
S&P 500 Rallies as Bulls Find Joy in Energy, Financials

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed higher Thursday, as the broader market continued to make up ground on losses earlier this week, underpinned by energy and financials. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5%, or 506 points, the Nasdaq climbed 1.0%. The positive reaction in...
Oil Heads for Fifth Weekly Gain on Global Market Tightening

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a fifth weekly gain as the market tightens amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude. Futures in New York held above $73 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent closed at the highest level since 2018 on Thursday. Crude inventories have declined from Europe to the U.S., even as OPEC+ adds more supply, and it comes as surging natural gas prices are expected to boost demand for oil products in power generation over winter.
European shares fall on Evergrande fears but hold weekly gains

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -European shares slipped on Friday but held their gains for the week as uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande weighed on investor sentiment. The regionwide STOXX 600 index slipped 0.78% after a three-day run of gains. Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's also weakened. Still, European...
Asian Stocks Down as China Evergrande Crisis Not Over Yet

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning, as concerns about the impact from China Evergrande Group's (HK:3333) financial woes still linger. China’s Shanghai Composite edged down 0.17% by 9:57 PM ET (1:57 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component edged down 0.20%. Although investors breathed a sigh of relief as concerns over China Evergrande’s debt woes receded somewhat, it remains unclear if and how the developer will pay the more than $300 billion of liabilities that it owes. It also remains unclear how authorities will react to any potential default.
As Nifty Heads Toward 18,000, are the Markets Overheated?

Investing.com -- Yesterday, India's major stock indices Nifty and BSE Sensex rallied by 1.6%, with Nifty closing at 17,823. The markets took the news of the US Federal Reserve announcing that it could soon start tapering and may hike interest rates sometime in 2022 in its stride. Investors believe this news was as per expectations, and there was nothing surprising that came out from Fed's announcement. Secondly, China's property developer Evergrande announcement that it resolved the payment crisis for now, also added to the bullish tone.
London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
ASX 200 Finishes the Week 0.7% Lower

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 closed 27.60 points or 0.37% lower to 7342.60 on Friday, falling 0.7% for the week as investors remained cautious amid persistent uncertainty around the debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group (HK: 3333 ), which is yet to make an announcement regarding the interest payment deadline due Thursday.
Stocks Up, Futures Steady in Europe; Sovereign Yields Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and sovereign bond yields climbed Friday on optimism about the economic outlook, though uncertainty lingers about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index rose for a second day, led by Japan. Shares were muted in Hong Kong and China, where...
Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
FOMC teases start of taper "soon"

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases “soon” and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected, with nine of 18 U.S. central bank policymakers projecting borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022. The actions, which...
