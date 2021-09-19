CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Mystics are hosting the Minnesota Lynx at the St. Elizabeth’s East Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington on Sunday, September 19, at 15:00 in a high caliber duel between two of the three best teams currently in each conference. The Mystics are coming off a defeat that ended their previous two-game winning streak and are third in the East. On the other hand, the Lynx are 8-1 in their previous nine matches and are sitting on the second place of the Western Conference.

