WNBA Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics 9/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Alabama State Hornets (1-0) will collide against the Auburn Tigers (1-0) in their second match of the 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. Alabama State tied with Alabama A&M in first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference East Division with a 1-0 overall standing after winning their first stint this season at home. The Hornets beat the Miles Golden Bears by just a point lead in overtime at 14-13 on Saturday. Alabama State took off with a seven-point lead in the first quarter but Miles managed to even the score at 7-7 after the regulation time that required an extra time to break the tie. The Hornets outscored the Golden Bears in the overtime period at 7-6 to win the match at 14-13.

