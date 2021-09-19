Forecast: A few isolated storms inland

Happy Sunday to you!

Today will feature a similar setup to what we had yesterday.

The morning will be mainly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers along the coast. Once we get the afternoon heating going, the seabreeze will bring those showers and storms inland, east of I-75. But overall, expect partly cloudy skies and a nice Sunday to get outside!

Since the ground is already saturated, we have the chance of seeing localized flooding with some of the heavier downpours. Also, can’t rule out gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will range in the low 90s for much of the area, and a little cooler closer to the coast. Heat index values will range in the upper 90s to low 100s.

A bit more moisture will work in to start the workweek, so rain chances will be bumped up through Wednesday. Be sure to grab the umbrella before heading out the door!

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Peter has formed as of Sunday morning several hundred miles to the east of the northern Leeward Islands. This system will strengthen slightly over the next few days moving to the NW, before making a more northern track in a few days.

Also as of Sunday morning, Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed in the far eastern Atlantic. It is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Rose later today and track north-northwest into the mid-Atlantic Ocean.

Neither of these systems will be a threat to SWFL.