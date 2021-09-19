SNAP JUDGMENTS: #10 Penn State 28, #22 Auburn 20

Auburn lost to Penn State 28-20 at Beaver Stadium last night (about 8 hours ago, actually), and it’s time to get the thoughts of those of us who watched and learned. We found out a lot about Auburn. Unfortunately we found out we don’t really have a WR1 on the squad right now and it hurt us. I’m happy with the play of the o line and backfield actually on offense. Not thrilled with the defense especially in the red zone. Whatever, at least this game doesn’t really count for conference.