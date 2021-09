The Cleveland Indians (72-74) and the New York Yankees (83-66) will clash in the finale of a three-game weekend showdown at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. Cleveland even the series against the New York Yankees after scoring a total of 11 runs but also allowed 11 in the first two rounds of a weekend battle. The Indians suffered a severe defeat in the series opener after a 0-8 shutout loss on Friday but ended up winning the next round at 11-3 on Saturday. Cleveland exploded in the 5th inning after scoring seven runs with 12 hits in beating the Yankees last time out. Pitcher Aaron Civale made a good start of 6.0 scoreless innings with four hits allowed and awarded one free base while striking out four New York hitters in picking up the victory. Designated Hitter Franmil Reyes made two runs scored on a triple and drove three RBIs in leading the offense for the Tribe.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO